Smugglers lose 206,000 machetes, other contraband worth N1.05bn to Customs

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command has seized 206,000 pieces of crocodile machetes imported from Ghana and other contraband valued at N1.05 billion. The smuggled matches were packed in eight containers. The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, listed other seizures to include: 1.5 kilogrammes of Colorado (indian hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota corolla vehicles, 640 bales of used clothes, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (Smg/Sml), and 1,814,400 pieces Novalgen injection (500mg/Sml). Others are 48,850 rolls of cigarettes 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder. Oloyede explained that the import of these products contravenes Sections 46, 47& 161 of the Customs & Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.
Ekiti Bishop preaches justice, equity
The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Dio, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, has said operators of the nation’s governance must uphold justice, equity and integrity for the country to make headway in resolving its numerous challenges. Ajakaye added that leadership at all levels must embrace transformation and genuine renewal of attitude to bring the country up to […]
Umuahia-Arochukwu: In need of government’s intervention
It is a major road that links Umuahia, the capital of Abia State to the furthest part of the state, Arochukwu and even to Akwa Ibom State. For decades, citizens of the state have cried on the state of the road to no avail. Contracts have been given by different state and Federal Governments for […]
CJN to Judges: Don’t let technicalities override justice
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday told judges they must be diligent in their rulings to prevent criminals from escaping justice based on legal technicalities. Some judges have in recent days given conflicting orders, particularly on election cases, to the embarrassment of the judicial arm of government. Justice Muhammad said […]
