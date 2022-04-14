News

Smugglers lose 206,000 machetes, other contraband worth N1.05bn to Customs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command has seized 206,000 pieces of crocodile machetes imported from Ghana and other contraband valued at N1.05 billion. The smuggled matches were packed in eight containers. The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede, listed other seizures to include: 1.5 kilogrammes of Colorado (indian hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota corolla vehicles, 640 bales of used clothes, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (Smg/Sml), and 1,814,400 pieces Novalgen injection (500mg/Sml). Others are 48,850 rolls of cigarettes 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder. Oloyede explained that the import of these products contravenes Sections 46, 47& 161 of the Customs & Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.

 

Our Reporters

