Smugglers lose 206,000 machetes, other contraband worth N1.05bn to Customs

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command has seized 206,000 pieces of crocodile machetes imported from Ghana and other contraband valued at N1.05billion.

The smuggled matches were packed in eight containers.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyede listed other seizures to include: 1.5 kilogrammes of Colorado (Indian hemp) concealed in two units of Ridgeline trucks and two units of Toyota corolla vehicles, 640 bales of used clothes, 236,500 pieces of used shoes, 62,500 pieces of new lady’s shoes, 1,670,400 pieces of Chloroquine injections (Smg/Sml), and 1,814,400 pieces Novalgen injection (500mg/Sml).

Others are 48,850 rolls of cigarettes, 23,800 tins of sodium bromate and baking powder.

Oloyede explained that the import of these products contravenes Sections 46, 47& 161 of the Customs & Excise Management Act (CEMA) Cap 45 LFN 2004.

He added that the command generated N135.44 billion between January and March, 2022, noting that the amount was N22.7 billion or 20.18 per cent above the revenue generated in 2021.

Oloyede said: “In terms of export, the total tonnage of goods exported through Tincan Island Port for the period under review January —March 2022 is 71,014.4metric tonnes with a total Freight On Board (FOB) value of $56,205,901,295.00; while in the preceding year January – March 2021, the total tonnage of goods exported through the command was 44,502.9 tonnes with a total FOB value of N31, 371,825,954.”

Comparatively, the comptroller noted that between January and March, 2021 and 2022, the tonnage of goods exported through the command increased from 44,502.9 metric tonnes to 71,014, representing an increase of 62.67 per cent.

He stressed that the FOB value in naira of the tonnage also increased from N31.37 billion to N56.2billion, representing an increase of 55.82 per cent within the period under review.

Oloyede also listed the commodities exported through the command to includes the following, copper ingots, stainless steel ingots, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, cocoa beans, rubber, carona butter, leather, ginger c

