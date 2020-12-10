Smuggling: A lucrative business for Ogun border residents

Neglected by government, residents of border communities in Ogun State see smuggling not as an economic sabotage, but a means to escape excruciating poverty. They regard Nigeria Customs Service as a stumbling block on their way to success. Hence, they and the Customs officers live in mutual hostility, reports OLUFEMI ADEDIRAN, who toured the area recently

Idiroko, in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, has grown from a rural village in the 1960s to a town. The town, which is surrounded by other communities such as Oke Odan, Ihunbo, Koko, Ilase, Ita Egbe, Ajilete, Owode, and Igbesa, among others, it is situated along the Nigeria-Republic of Benin border. One of the facilities which contributed to the growth of Idiroko is official border crossing point in the community, which encourages cross-border trading activities. Idiroko border is one of the oldest in the country. However, Idiroko is notorious for one thing – smuggling.

Smuggling in this part of the state is a huge economic activity for the people. Besides, the border area has been turned into a battle field of some sort where lives, of mostly innocent people, are lost on a regularly basis following ceaseless clashes between men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and smugglers.

Nearly everyone in this town engages in one smuggling activity or the other, bringing in contraband from foreign rice to used vehicles, poultry products, secondhand clothes, exotic drinks and Indian hemp, among others. On the other hand, petrol has become a profitable item to smuggle to the neighbouring Benin Republic since President Muhammadu Buhari announced the closure of the Nigerian land borders last year.

Despite the closure of the borders, smuggling still persists. The daredevil smugglers engage in smuggling activities even at the expense of their lives. According to the Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command 1, Mr. Michael Agbara, there are over 700 illegal routes and 30 creeks used by smugglers to bring contraband into the country through the state.

To many people living in the border communities of Ogun State, smuggling has become a very lucrative business. On the flip side, however, smuggling has brought sorrow, pain and untold anguish to others.

These people in the second category are the ones whose lives, those of their relatives, friends and family members have been cut short by bullets during clashes between Customs officers and smugglers.

The recent victim of these clashes is a 50-year-old artisan, Idowu Moses Atanda. He was killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired by men of the NCS while chasing suspected rice smugglers at Oja Odan, a border community in Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

Atanda, a father of 15, was working in his workshop when the stray bullet hit him in the head. His daughter, Oluwaseun Atanda, told New Telegraph that her father, who was the only surviving son of his aged mother, died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abeokuta, the state capital. But the state Command of the NCS immediately denied killing Atanda, disclosing that the stray bullet which killed the man during a clash with smugglers was not fired by its men.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, Hameed Oloyede, claimed that Atanda died from a gunshot fired by the smugglers during the clash with the Customs officers. Oloyede added that some hoodlums, suspected to be smugglers, abducted an officer of the Command, A. K. Usman, along with his rifle. According to him, operatives of the command had intercepted smuggled 18 bags of rice at Oja Odan. He said: “But on their way back, the hoodlums laid an ambush and attacked the officers.”

During the clash, Oloyede said, the officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, was abducted, beaten to stupor, while the magazine of his rifle loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition was later found empty and damaged. Atanda’s death is just one of the numerous that had occurred in the recent time.

No fewer than six people, including: students, police officers and Customs officers have died during one clash or other with smugglers. A 20-year-old secondary school student, Odusinan Opeyemi, was killed by the Customs in August last year. Odusinan, a student of Ojumo Community High School at Ihunbo, another border community in the state, while on her way from school, was knocked down by a Customs officer who was driving a confiscated vehicle.

A 15-year-old girl, Sekinat Agbelade, was also killed by a stray bullet allegedly fired by men of the Nigeria Customs Service while chasing suspected smugglers in March. The victim, who was said to be on an errand, was hit by a stray bullet from the Customs officers, chasing a smuggled vehicle. Apart from the deceased, two other people, Oluwole Oladosu and Saliu Babalola, were also injured by stray bullets from the Customs officers’ guns.

In May, a farmer, Kehinde Ogunji, was allegedly killed by men of the NCS at Agbo Ojodu, another border town in the state. Ogunji was killed by Customs officers who were on the trail of some rice smugglers at Agbon community in Yewa North Local Government Area. The deceased was accused by the Customs of smuggling rice.

An Inspector of Police attached to the joint National Border Team was killed in March by hoodlums, suspected to be smugglers during a violent clash with the Customs at Imasayi, a border town in Yewa North Local Government Area of the state.

The inspector with his team was on anti-smuggling operations when they were attacked by the smugglers. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the hoodlums overpowered the inspector, seized his gun and hit him with a car before shooting him to death.

In retaliation, the officers went on the rampage, burning vehicles and shooting sporadically. A common factor for these deaths is the hostility of residents of border communities to security agents, especially men of the Nigeria Customs Service. Since the border closure, there has been heavy presence of security personnel, including the Nigerian Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

It is impossible to drive within a 100-metre distance without running into road blocks mounted by fiercely looking security personnel, armed to the teeth and checking vehicles, while not leaving motorcycles out of their scrutiny. Despite the water-tight security around this area, smuggling still persists.

The reason for this may not be too farfetched – proliferation of the borders and the difficult terrains of the area. Smugglers bring foreign rice into the country through numerous unmanned routes with motorcycles and canoes, making it difficult for Customs officers to track them down. A smuggler, Omotade (surname withheld), told New Telegraph that smuggling has become a profitable venture for youths to make quick money.

The 21-year-old student of the Osun State College of Technology, who specialises in smuggling petrol into Benin Republic through his motorcycle, disclosed that he makes between N5,000 and N10,000 from smuggling per trip. Although Omotade admitted that smuggling is a dangerous trade, but the attractive reward is irresistible. “I use the proceeds from smuggling to feed myself and to also sponsor my education,” he added.

Recently, the New Telegraph went with the leadership of the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) on an on-the-spot assessment tour of the border communities in the Idiroko axis. The tour was facilitated by the Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun State Command 1, Agbara.

The Comptroller deployed a patrol unit to take the students round the border communities to have firsthand experience of how smugglers and Customs operate. The communities visited included Idiroko, Ipokia, Ilara, Iwoye, Imeko and Ijofin. On the way to the Ijofin outstation of the Idiroko border, the patrol team foiled a smuggling attempt just a few metres from the Customs Headquarters at Idiroko.

The smugglers were loading fuel into jerry cans to smuggle to Benin Republic. But on noticing that their game was up, the smugglers abandoned their goods and fled into the nearby bush. As the officers were confiscating the jerry cans and their content, the atmosphere became charged as a small crowd began to gather, ready to confront the officers. On the creeks, smugglers make use of floaters, improvised boats, to ferry smuggled goods loaded in vehicles across the water.

Speaking on smuggling activities, the Comptroller attributed the hostility of residents of border areas to the negligence of the border communities by the government, explaining that, many residents of the border communities in the state see the border as their resource control.

T h e Customs boss exonerated his men from the alleged killings of people in the border communities, explaining that smugglers usually mobilise themselves, in large number, to attack Customs officers in the line of duty. He said: “Customs, especially those in the border areas, are on the firing line. The problems of Customs officers posted to different border areas in the country are the same and can be summarised as the negligence of border communities by the government.

“The negligence of people living in border communities by the government at all levels account for the hostility they have against men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). “Some residents of border communities feel proud to be part of Benin Republic. Even in the North, some of them feel proud to be part of Cameron rather than being Nigerians. Why? Patriotism is not built on nothing; it must be on something. They are citizens and government has totally neglected them; they won’t be happy with the government. “Smugglers work in groups and that is why they can easily mobilise themselves to attack Customs operatives.

They are always ready to attack the Customs anytime we go for arrests or seizures. “Their (smugglers) attacks on Customs officers are not acts of ignorance but they also feel that by pulling together, in their large number, they can intimidate Customs to stop the work we are doing but they forget that if we abandon what we are doing, none of them will be able to sleep in his or her house.”

Agbara, who stressed the need for constant dialogue with members of border communities, charged community leaders, monarchs and politicians from the border communities to support the men of the Nigeria Customs Service in their efforts to rid the state of smugglers. He canvassed for youth empowerment, provision of social amenities and employment through agriculture as ways of tackling smuggling in the state.

