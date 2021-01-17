Business

Smuggling: FOU Zone ‘A’ records N20bn seizures in one year

The Federal Operation’s Unit (FOU) Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said in the course of the Unit’s operations between January-December 2020, it intercepted smuggled goods worth a total duty paid value of N20.9 billion.

 

It also disclosed that the Unit which oversees Lagos and Ogun states, recovered over N1.7 billion as revenue by identifying shortfalls on duty payments. Spokesman of the Unit, Theophilus Duniya, who disclosed these in a statement in Lagos, said the lost revenue was recovered through the issuance of Demand Notices (DNs); sequel to interceptions and documentary checks.

 

The statement quoted the Acting Area Controller of the Unit, DC Usman Yahaya as saying that as an anti-smuggling unit, personnel remained resolute to the course of protecting national security and economy.

 

Yagata said: “In remaining uncompromising in the fight against smuggling, duty evasion and other offences that contravene different sections of the extant laws; the following goods were seized among others within the period under review.

 

31,129 of 50kg bags of foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of foreign poultry products, 3,562kg of Indian Hemp, 9,801 kegs of 25 liters each of vegetable oil, 560 units of used vehicles, 24,612 pieces of used tyres etc, worth a total duty paid value of Twenty billion, eight hundred and ninety-seven million, five hundred and fifty-three thousand, eight hundred and eighty naira, eight kbo (N20, 897,553,880.08).”

 

He however, assured that no consignment or goods on transit would be unjustifiably delayed for as long as there is compliance with the extant guidelines on the procedure for import and export clearance, adding; “We are totally committed to the course of facilitating legitimate trade”.

 

According to him, the huge seizures and revenue recovered for the Federal Government was as a result of credible information and intelligence gathering. “Thus, we are soliciting for timely and credible information from patriotic citizens that would assist us carry out our duties with diligence.”

 

He further thanked stakeholders and patriotic citizens for their unflinching support, and also appealed to traditional rulers, teachers, religious leaders and parents to urge the youths not to allow themselves to be used by economic saboteurs.

