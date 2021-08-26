Smuggling: NNPC to monitor fuel distribution electronically

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it has decided to monitor fuel distribution across the country electronically to curb smuggling of petroleum products. Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, disclosed this on Wednesday at the 2022 to 2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) public hearing by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance.

He said there was an ongoing initiative to install electronic monitors on tanks and at fuel stations that would monitor the distribution of fuel. Kyari said with electronic monitoring, every truck carrying fuel would be visible as they discharge petroleum products. He said the national fuel consumption per day might not be above 60 million litres as being speculated, adding however that anytime the NNPC supply less than that, there would be a problem.

According to the NNPC boss, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed him to curtail cross-border smuggling, while also admitting the challenges posed by smugglers at the borders. Kyari said the corporation was discussing with the government of Niger Republic to establish a retail NNPC outlet to curtail the activities of smugglers. He stated that the country might not exit the fuel subsidy regime in 2022.

Kyari defended the de-cision of the NNPC to be on the board of the Dangote refinery, adding that as of today Nigeria does not have strategic storage. “We are taking interest in Dangote refinery and up till now he does not want us to take 50 per cent equity and it was structured on the fact that he must buy 3000 barrels of crude oil from us per day,” Kyari said.

“Dangote had a choice to buy crude oil from anywhere in the world but we insisted that he must buy from the country.” According to him, the deal is a good one which the NNPC is proud to enter into. The GMD also noted that contrary to insinuation, the NNPC had not abandoned the country’s refineries and it was not about taking $500 million loan to repair them. He said none of the refineries had undergone full-scale rehabilitation since 2000.

