Smuggling of fertiliser to Mali, Niger remains a huge problem –NSIA CEO

Mr.Uche Orji is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA). In this interview with ABDULWAHAB ISA, he speaks on the authority’s financial journey in the year under review, major economic decisions and the second Niger Bridge

What’s the overview of 2021 financial year?

It was quite a challenging year, but despite the challenging environment, NSIA delivered impressive financial results, underscoring the resilience of our strategy.

For nine years in a row, NSIA has remained profitable, closing the 2021 financial year with a core income of N100.8 billion in 2021, down 8.0 per cent compared to N109.6 billion in 2020. The core income excludes foreign exchange gains of N45.8 billion in 2021 and N51.2 billion in 2020.

We also recorded a profit after tax of N153.6 billion, slightly down 1.9 per cent from 2020 being N156.5 billion. Our total comprehensive income declined marginally in 2021 by 8.2 per cent to close the year at N147.0 billion.

In 2020, it was N160.1 billion, while Net Asset grew 19.0 per cent to N919.73 billion in 2021. In 2020, it was N772.75 billion. Suffice it to say that all the three funds closed the year positive, beating their individual benchmarks.

What does the NISA prospect look like in 2022 and beyond?

Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we believe inflationary pressures will persist for much of this year, affecting the performance of all asset classes. In fact, it will be the most challenging.

2022 worries me more than the 2008 U.S. housing crisis. Just the U.S. housing crisis caused a major global upset in 2008 but now, we have more global issues to deal with. The global supply chain is entangled. You have to aggressively fight it because we’re going into a liquidity squeeze. Let’s just hope that China finds a solution to the ravaging COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war ebbs. I’m waiting to see how things play out. If the U.S. Federal Reserve doesn’t address the is

sues on ground, the inflation will drag into a stagflation. Notwithstanding, NSIA remains committed to strengthening its performance by strengthening our risk management teams. In addition to expanding our direct investment footprint in innovation and technology in Nigeria, we have also designated ESG as an investment focus area. We will remain unrelenting in our quest to deliver the Authority’s clear three-fold mandate. I am confident that the actions we are taking will create value for all our stakeholders in the medium to long term.

Are there plans by the Authority to shift the priority from dollar denominated investments?

Moving away from dollar denominated investments won’t be an immediate consideration because it means the world will have to find a complicated way to wind down to something else (another reserve currency). The U.S. dollars remain resilient because it is a currency of trust for most people across the globe.

When will NSIA begin dividend payment to its owners?

There are conversations around paying dividends. We’re having discussions with the owners; the governor’s forum and the Ministry of Finance, to decide whether they want to take from the profit made as dividend. But if you ask me, I would say let’s invest more and expand our portfolios. Nonetheless, we are in a position to pay dividends, having made profit over the years. With regards to your question on partnering with the states, I’d like to say that we are providing the same access to states. We are actively engaged with the state of various projects like the trailer parks, plantations etc.

Second Niger Bridge has recorded substantial progress, when is NSIA closing the project and opening it for use?

The second Niger Bridge is 94/95 per cent completed. As it stands today, by December 2022, we will make it usable. There’ is still phase two and phase three of it, which are mainly for roads.

There is a bypass road to make it usable. October will mark formal completion and latest by December it will be used. It will be a remarkable milestone. 11 kilometres of bridge and road will be completed by year end. Finishing touches will take some time and the roads too. But we are on track. Many people may wonder why it looks like the project has slowed down, but finishing touches and testing must be done thoroughly.

What is most challenging sector investment for NSIA?

As you already know, NSIA has three separate and ring-fenced investment funds, which are the Stabilisation Funds, Future Generations Funds and Infrastructure Funds and in answering your question directly, all of them were challenging in the year under review. It has been a tough year, really. I thought the electricity project would have been done.

Fertiliser was also challenging. Restructuring of the fertiliser project was fine. However, smuggling remains a huge problem for the fertiliser project. We understand the product is now being smuggled out and sold in Mali, Niger, etc to the detriment of Nigerian farmers. Huge shenanigans is going on there. That is huge sabotage and it is most unfortunate. I believe with time, we will build the muscles to tackle these challenges.

No sector is easy actually. With the restructuring of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, our efforts now stop at the ports. We have done extremely well in that area. We had excess materials. This year, there was a problem of potash, which we solved. Belarus and Russia used to supply us with potash, but we know what is going on in those areas.

Now, we looked towards Canada and we have two vessels laden with potash coming in June. It will be enough to last for a long time. Let me also say that fertilisers may not have gone round to all farmers as it should and there are reasons for that.

Where there is insurgency, fertiliser can’t get there. Again, there is the issue of pricing. The vital components of making fertilisers are expensive, but we are doing our best to succeed and sustain the success.

What is the latest update on Ajaokuta Steel Complex?

The Ajaokuta steel complex is a huge facility. But we don’t bid for government assets. We can’t bid against ourselves, being a government agency. If a private sector bidder wins and comes to us, we can partner.

The Ajaokuta steel complex, like I said, is a huge place very huge; we can break it down and invest into some sections of it with private sector players.

What updates do you have with regard to Nigeria Infrastructure Fund and others?

The Nigeria Infrastructure Fund (NIF) reached major milestones across domestic infrastructure projects specifically in motorways, agriculture, healthcare, technology, gas industrialisation and others. In Agriculture, the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) made profit in 2021, eliminating the need for government subsidy.

The number of local blending plants that participated in the PFI programme increased from 11 at the end of 2017, the first year of the programme to 51 in 2021. The programme produced 12 million 50 kilogramme bags of NPK 20:10:10 equivalent in 2021, bringing total production since inception to over 30 million 50kg bags equivalent.

Similarly, over 19 million bags of fertilizer have been delivered to farmers at 40 per cent below market prices. The NSIA-UFF $200 million agriculture fund is engaged in the two-phase development of an animal feed processing business with backward integration through the farming of maize and soybean on about 3,500Ha of land in Panda, Nasarawa State (Project Panda).

Again, approximately 96 per cent (720ha) of the targeted 750ha of center pivot irrigation coverage has been achieved. In line with the Fund’s objective, we successfully invested in a hyperscale cloud data company – Kasi Cloud Limited. NSIA has invested about $12 million in early stage venture capital fund managers focused on the African technology space.

What’s NSIA’s initiative on gas industrialisation?

Under the gas industrialisation initiative, the Authority made significant progress on developing the Ammonia and Di-Ammonium Phosphate production plants in partnership with OCP. They selected Ikot- Abasi in Akwa-Ibom as the project site after extensive review of several other locations.

Are you contemplating collecting toll from roads intervened by the NSIA?

The three road projects being implemented by NSIA under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) namely the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, Second Niger Bridge and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway have reached 66 per cent, 53 per cent and 66 per cent completion respectively.

The target completion date for the first two projects is 2022 with 2025 set as the target date for the original scope on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway.

What is the update on NSIA intervention on healthcare sector?

The Authority also commenced operations at both the NSIA-Kano Diagnostic Centre and NSIA-Umuahia Diagnostic Centre in March and August of 2020 respectively.

It has developed an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Manufacturing Plant (API) Company in Nigeria as well as commenced the development, construction and operationalisation of 23 new modern medical diagnostic centers of excellence across all 6 geopolitical zones in the country, two Oncology centres in Enugu and Kaduna states and six Cath Labs.

This has helped to create access to quality healthcare for at least one million patients per annum. The Authority has also expanded its footprint of diagnostic and single specialty centres and delivered $0.6 million worth of COVID-19 relief equipment to federal tertiary medical institutions across all six geopolitical zones in response to efforts to combat and prevent resurgence of COVID-19 virus.

What is the performance of Future Generations Fund?

The Future Generations Fund returned 11.98 per cent for the year, with private equity, developed equity and hedge funds being the best performers in 2021. The hedge funds composite returned 12.75 per cent for the year. Returns ranged from -6.51 per cent (Palestra Capital) to 26.18 per cent (Naya fund).

The Naya fund has a 21.3 per cent allocation within the Hedge Fund composite as at the end of December and was the top contributor to performance. Palestra was the only fund to have a negative year and accounts for an allocation of 5.92 per cent. On the equity funds, the MSCI Developed Markets Index far outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2021, returning 21.82 per cent and -2.54 per cent respectively.

The Emerging Markets Composite outperformed its benchmark, while the Developed Markets Composite underperformed its benchmarks. The Developed Equity Composite returned 17.46 per cent for the year, underperforming the MSCI World Index by 4.36 per cent.

The “Other ETFs” portfolio ended the year 13.93 per cent lower in dollar terms and the U.S. had the top passive ETF portfolio, returning 28.20 per cent. The top performing fund was the Cevian Capital Fund, returning 23.84 per cent for the year. Private equity returned 32.14 per cent for the year. This composite return includes a diverse range of returns from the different private equity investments.

What about Stabilisation Fund?

The Stabilisation Fund is invested in United States’ sovereign debt instruments and Investment Grade Corporate Credit. At the end of December 2021, 21 per cent of the fund was invested in a portfolio of U.S. treasury bonds tracking the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury bond one-to-threeyear index. The fund returned 1.60 per cent for the year.

The Nigeria treasury bills hedged to the U.S. dollar was the best performing component, returning 3.69 per cent for the year. The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority manages the Nigeria sovereign wealth fund into which the surplus income produced from Nigeria’s excess oil reserves is deposited. This Fund was founded for the purpose of managing and investing these funds on behalf of government of Nigeria.

The fund was established by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority Establishment Act 2011, signed in May 2011 and commenced operations in October 2012.

Is there any divestment by NSIA from its funded programmes?

The finance ministry incorporated is now in charge of the fertilizer programme. Let me explain clearer. The operating entity of the programme NAIC-NPK (now PFI-NPK) has been divested to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and is being managed by the Authority as a third-party asset. The restructured entity also turned a profit for the first time, which is remarkable for what has been constantly a subsidised programme.

