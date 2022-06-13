SNA celebrates International Archives Day

….seeks recognition of record-keeping

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) over the weekend joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Archives Day held on June 9, 2022, a day set aside for Archivists.

The theme for this year’s celebration is; “#ArchivesAreYou.” SNA celebrated the day with a virtual symposium that exposed members to professional talks on what it means to be an Archivist and what Archival Records truly reflect.

Another topic treated during the symposium was “Let’s Talk About Records, Archives and Emerging Technologies,” and questions were taken from young/new professionals, while members discussed what’s in place for them with SNA membership.

The chairman of the caretak-er committee of SNA, Mrs. Grace Yemisi Oyebo, made members to understand the issues surrounding the society and why it was essential for members to participate in its activities.

The first session (Talk 1) was anchored by Professor Abiola Abioye, an experienced Archivist and legal practitioner from the Department of Library, Archival & Information Science, University of Ibadan and Dr. Stephen Olali, Chief Historian and Senior Archivist of Bayelsa State.

The second session (Talk 2) on “Emerging Technologies in the Profession,” was anchored by one of the founding fathers of SNA, Professor Emeritus, Gabriel Bunmi Alegbeleye.

The questions and answers session was jointly anchored by the Director of Archives & Record Management from the Lagos State Records & Archive Mgt Bureau (LASRAB), Dr. Kolawole Oseni, all the discussants, and Mrs. Ronke Alonge from the National Archives Lagos, representing the Director of National Archives, Mrs. Evelyn Odigboh, who later joined and closed the symposium.

The discussants spoke on the need to create awareness for the society and the profession, saying that Nigerians needed to be educated on the importance of record keeping in various organisations; both private and government as well as agencies, parastatals and other formations.

They said that Archives represent an unparalleled wealth, adding that they are the documentary product of human activity and as such constitute irreplaceable testimonies of past events.

