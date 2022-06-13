Metro & Crime

SNA celebrates International Archives Day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

….seeks recognition of record-keeping

 

The Society of Nigerian Archivists (SNA) over the weekend joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Archives Day held on June 9, 2022, a day set aside for Archivists.

 

The theme for this year’s celebration is; “#ArchivesAreYou.” SNA celebrated the day with a virtual symposium that exposed members to professional talks on what it means to be an Archivist and what Archival Records truly reflect.

 

Another topic treated during the symposium was “Let’s Talk About Records, Archives and Emerging Technologies,” and questions were taken from young/new professionals, while members discussed what’s in place for them with SNA membership.

 

The chairman of the caretak-er committee of SNA, Mrs. Grace Yemisi Oyebo, made members to understand the issues surrounding the society and why it was essential for members to participate in its activities.

 

The first session (Talk 1) was anchored by Professor Abiola Abioye, an experienced Archivist and legal practitioner from the Department of Library, Archival & Information Science, University of Ibadan and Dr. Stephen Olali, Chief Historian and Senior Archivist of Bayelsa State.

 

The second session (Talk 2) on “Emerging Technologies in the Profession,” was anchored by one of the founding fathers of SNA, Professor Emeritus, Gabriel Bunmi Alegbeleye.

The questions and answers session was jointly anchored by the Director of Archives & Record Management from the Lagos  State Records & Archive Mgt Bureau (LASRAB), Dr. Kolawole Oseni, all the discussants, and Mrs. Ronke Alonge from the National Archives Lagos, representing the Director of National Archives, Mrs. Evelyn Odigboh, who later joined and closed the symposium.

 

The discussants spoke on the need to create awareness for the society and the profession, saying that Nigerians needed to be educated on the importance of record keeping in various organisations; both private and government as well as agencies, parastatals and other formations.

 

They said that Archives represent an unparalleled wealth, adding that they are the documentary product of human activity and as such constitute irreplaceable testimonies of past events.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill Katsina DPO

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

Gunmen in their hundreds on motorcycles killed a Divisional Police Officer during an attack on Magamar Jibia in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State in the early hours of yesterday. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Rano, was fatally shot by the bandits when he led security operatives including troops of the Nigerian Army to […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire engulfs popular Abuja shopping mall, Next Cash & Carry

Posted on Author Reporter

  A popular shopping mall known as Next Cash & Carry, located in the Jahi area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria was on Sunday engulfed by fire. At the time of filing this report, the blaze was still raging while efforts to put it under control were ongoing. More details later… […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica