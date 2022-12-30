Snatched by death in 2022: They came, they saw, they conquered

Death, they say, is inevitable. The loss of several great talents in the Nigerian entertainment industry is one of the issues that defined the year 2022. From Ada Ameh to Sammy Okposo, Nigerians watched helplessly as some of their favourite celebrities died one after the other. As the year draws to a close, EDWIN USOBOH looks at some of the notable celebrities who passed on in 2022

Ada Ameh

In July, the film star passed away at a hospital in Warri, Delta State. The actress collapsed at an event and was rushed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Hospital. She, however, died before they arrived at the medical facility. Ameh’s death came as a rude shock to her fans and colleagues in the movie industry. She was always known to put smiles on people’s faces each time she graced the TV screens.

Sammie Okposo

A top-notch gospel singer who knew his onions, Sammie Okposo passed away on November 25, with associates revealing that he died in his sleep. He was laid to rest at a private ceremony on December 15, with family, friends and colleagues in attendance. Okposo was unarguably one of the most popular and longeststanding gospel artistes in Nigeria. He was active for more than two decades in the gospel ministry.

Osinachi Nwachukwu

The death of Osinachi Nwachukwu shocked the world after it was reported that the ‘Ekwueme’ singer died of domestic violence. Osinachi’s unfortunate death occurred after she was allegedly battered by her husband. Osinachi’s husband was alleged to have beaten her and kicked her in the chest which landed her in the hospital. It was also alleged that Osinachi died of throat cancer but it was debunked by her family. The matter is now in court where the husband is being tried The mother of three was buried on June 25, 2022, while her husband is still in custody.

Rico Swavey

BBNaija’s Alex, Bambam claim hospital delayed Rico Swavey’s treatment over money. The Big Brother Naija community was thrown into grief following the death of Patrick Fakoya (Rico Swavey) on October 13. The reality star died a few days after he was involved in a ghastly car accident. Swavey participated in the 2018 edition of the reality TV show titled ‘Double Wahala’ — which Miracle Igbokwe won.

Dejo Tunfulu

Yoruba actor Dejo Tunfulu dies at 49 For the entire Yoruba movies industry, the news of Dejo Tunfulu’s death was truly a hard pill to swallow. The comic actor, whose real name is Kunle Tokunbo, died on March 31. Fans, family members, and colleagues in the movie industry took to social media to pay their tributes. Tokunbo was known for such Yoruba movie titles as ‘Hally The Drummer’ (2016) and ‘Jide Jendo’.

Sola Onayiga

Veteran Nollywood actress and star of popular soap opera ‘Fuji House of Commotion’ Sola Awojobi Onayiga, died on July 18. The dust of Ada Ameh’s demise had not settled when the news of Sola Onayiga’s death surfaced. Onayiga was well known for her role as ‘Ireti’ in the now-defunct family drama ‘Fuji House of Commotion’. She was said to have passed away after a brief illness. Ngozi Nwosu and Jude Orhorha, who co-starred in the drama series and fans of the show, mourned the late Onayiga.

Lari Williams

Lari Williams, ‘Village Headmaster’ actor, dies at 81 Lari Williams, the ace actor, passed away in February after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment. The 81-year-old was the first president of the AGN. He had an illustrious career in the movie landscape which spanned over five decades. He was educated at CMS Grammar School, Lagos. He is the first actor to ever perform on top of Zuma Rock in Abuja FCT, 1,200 feet high, where he performed his late friend, Maman Vatsa’s poem, ‘The bird that sings in the rain.’ Mr Williams studied journalism at the London School of Journalism. He developed his interest in drama at Morley College, Mountview Theatre School (London) and then the University of Iowa in America. He returned to Nigeria in 1977 for FESTAC ’77 and decided to remain in Nigeria with his family. The deceased was popular for featuring in several hit soap operas including ‘Village Headmaster’, ‘Ripples’, and ‘Mirror in The Sun’. Some of Williams’ published works include plays like Black Current, Storm Baby, Kolanut Junction and Heartlines.

Leo Mezie

Born Leonard Onyemachi, the Nollywwod actor rose to stardom after his display in the blockbuster movie “Labista” Leo, who had been battling a kidney condition for years, died on May 11 while recovering from surgery. He was 46. The actor was said to have had a kidney transplant over four years ago. But another Nollywood veteran Chioma Toplis claim Leo Mezie squandered money donated for surgery. When Leo died, some people accused Nollywood stakeholders of not helping their own in times of need.

Romanus Amuta

Natty, ‘New Masquerade’ star, dies at 79 Veteran actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in the foremost soap, ‘New Masquerade’ dies at 79 after battling a protracted ailment. The New Masquerade was one of the most popular soaps of the 1980s. Romanus Amuta, the ace actor, passed away on Monday, February 9, 2022. He came into the limelight after featuring as Natty in the ‘New Masquerade’ — which was one of the most popular TV series in the 80s. He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry. Amuta also featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Lion Finger’ (2003), ‘Eagles Bride’ (2005), and ‘Ijele’ (1999). He is survived by his wife, Cordelia and six children.

Chinedu Nwadike

The entertainment industry was thrown into total mourning when the news of gospel minister, Chinedu Nwadike death hit the airwave. The 39-year old singer passed away March 27, 2022 from blood cancer after he underwent a successful kidney transplant in Abuja. He was expected to be transferred to India for treatment of blood cancer before his sudden demise. The sad news was broken by his friend and President of Darlington Ibekwe Organisation, Darlington Chidera Ibekwe, on his Facebook page. Nollywood stars, including Yul Edochie, Uche Ogbodo, Rita Edochie among others expressed sadness over the death of popular singer and actor, who was best known for his single, “Marry me’ and ‘God of Vengeance’.

Tafa Oloyede

Born John Adewumi, the loss of Tafa Oloyede was another big blow to the Yoruba movie industry. Oloyede passed away in February at his home in Osogbo, after a brief illness. Osun state Secretary of the Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria, Ademola Oyedokun, confirm the death on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974. Oloyede, who enjoyed fame after featuring in a movie titled Akanji Oniposi, also featured in movies including ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Ilona’ and ‘Orogun’ among others. He is survived by wife and children.

Nura Waye

Nura Mustapha Waye, the famous Kannywood movie director, passed away on July 1 at his home. The deceased, who directed several other series and films, was said to have gone to bed hale and hearty on that faithful Saturday night. His death elicited tributes from Kannywood fans and actors. Baba Sheik, a friend of Nura said: “Nura Mustapha Waye was very healthy yesterday and today until his death hours ago. Innalillahi wa inna’ilaihi Raju’un. Indeed Fans, Kannywood, and the entire Nigerians film production mourn your death. We pray for your gentle soul to rest in peace.” On his verified Facebook page, popular actor, Ali Nuhu, said, “May Allah have mercy on Nura Mustapha.” Nura is the director of the famous Kannywood YouTube, “Izzar So”. He is survived by a wife and children.

Chinedu Bernard

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Chinedu Bernard, was confirmed dead at the East Side Hospital in Enugu State after she slumped while cleaning the Chapel of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in the Federal Housing area of the state. She was said to have been rushed to the hospital by the priest, Reverend Father Uchendu Chukwuma, and some parishioners where she was declared dead on Wednesday, April 29, 2022. The actress popularly known as Choco featured in movies including ‘The Mad’, ‘Money Fever’, ‘The Big Mama’s Stick’, ‘The Last Manhood’ and ‘Mad Love’.

Sir Kay Kamoru

Famous Yoruba actor and father to skit maker Isbae U, Kamal Adebayo, better known as Sir Kay-Kamoru dead on Tuesday, December 28, 2022. Sir Kay was famously known for his unique slang and wordplay in movies. The talented veteran actor was known for playing the “Bad Boy” role in home videos between the late 90s to 2012. His death comes just months after his son Isbae U surprised him with N1 million cash as a birthday gift. The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, MC Oluomo, announced the actor’s death on his Instagram page. MC Oluomo wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal rest. RIP, Sir Kay.”

