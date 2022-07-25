Sports

SNEPCo Junior Tennis Masters serves off July 26

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The SNEPCo National Junior championships will this year hold as the SNEPCoo Junior Tennis Masters featuring the best four players in the Boys and Girls 12s and 16s. the tournament will take place at the Luik Tennis Recreation Centre – a country club in the heart of Lekki Phase One in Lagos.

According to the International Tennis Academy (ITA) organisers of the championship, the players are selected based on their performance in the recently concluded MTN Junior Tennis League Championship with wild cards for the No.1s in the 10s and 14s.

“The aim is to isolate the top players in the age categories and motivate them to a  pire for excellence at the senior level at the shortest possible time.

We also hope that it will challenge those who did not qualify, when they see the special treatment given to these ones, to work harder to improve their skill level – ” a statement from the ITA said.

 

The highlights of the SNEPCo Junior Masters is expected to come in the Boys 16 which will feature Mubarak Ganiyu and Seun Ogunsakin winner and runner-up of the MTN Juniors, the Girls 16s which has fast improving Etoro Emmanuel from Akwa Ibom and Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja and the Girls 12 which will showcase Benin City based, super talented .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Imeh, Marylove, cruise to CBN Open semis

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

United States-based Marylove Edwards was in fine form as she stopped the former champion and Edo 2020 National Sports Festival winner Sarah Adegoke 6-2 retired to reach the semi-finals of the women’s singles of the ongoing 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Open Championship. Top seed and women’s singles defending champion, […]
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Nigerian delegate first to be hospitalised with COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Nigerian delegate to the Olympics became the first visitor to the Tokyo Games admitted to be hospitalised with Covid-19, broadcaster TV Asahi said on Friday, as Japan battles to stem rising local infections a week before the event. The individual, a non-athlete in their 60s, tested positive on Thursday evening at the airport with […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: ‘Odds against us’, says US coach ahead of Mexico crunch

Posted on Author Reporter

    United States coach Gregg Berhalter believes the odds are against his team getting a positive result against Mexico in their crunch 2022 World Cup qualifying clash at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday. The USA and Mexico are level on 21 points heading into the final round of qualifiers for the CONCACAF region, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica