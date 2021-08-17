Business

SNEPCo, NNPC build paediatric ward, lab in Bauchi

The Jama’Are Local Government Area in Bauchi State, in the embattled North East of Nigeria, has taken delivery of a newly built and well-equipped 10-bedspace paediatrics ward, medical laboratory, with water facilities and water treatment plant powered by a10Kva solar system.

 

The donation from Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), on behalf of itself, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other co-venture partners, is part of SNEPCo’s intervention to improve child health care and cater for non-COVID-19 cases in the state hospitals. “

 

We hope that this will mark the start of a new experience in health care services for the people in Jama’Are community as we continue to work with governments at all levels and other stakeholders to help in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal 3 by the year 2030,”

 

Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, said at a virtual facility handover event last Wednesday Represented by SNEPCo’s Communications, Media and NGO Relations Manager, Dr. Alice Ajeh, Aiboni said: “We are glad that this intervention is at a time when the attention of the world is on health.

 

Recent events across the world, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, have become reminders that accessible health facilities and affordable quality healthcare services are critical to lives of individuals, especially children, and also to businesses and governments, and therefore should be deserve all the attention that we can all give.”

 

The Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), the investment subsidiary of NNPC,

 

Mr. Bala Wunti, said: “The effort of SNEPCo and the other coventurers to complete the project, which will help to reduce the gap in the child health care needs of the Jama’Are community and its environs, is commendable.”

 

Represented by NAPIMS’ Head of Sustainability and Community Development, Mrs Bunmi Lawson, Wunti said: “I enjoin the community to put this facility to the best use in a sustainable manner

