SNEPCo, NNPC build pediatrics ward, lab in Bauchi

Jama’Are Local Government Area in Bauchi State has taken delivery of a 10-bedspace pediatrics ward, medical laboratory with water facilities and water treatment plant powered by a10KVA solar system built by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo).

SNEPCo’s donation on behalf of itself, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other coventure partners, is part of its intervention to improve child health care and cater for non-COVID-19 cases in public hospitals. Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni, said at a virtual facility handover event last Wednesday, that: “We hope that this will mark the start of a new experience in health care services for the people in Jama’Are community as we continue to work with all level of governments and other stakeholders to help in the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goal Three by the year 2030.” Represented by SNEPCo’s Communications, Media and NGO Relations Manager, Dr. Alice Ajeh, Aiboni added: “We are glad that this intervention is at a time when the attention of the world is on health.”

