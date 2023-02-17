News

SNEPCo wins OGTAN National Award of Excellence

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has said that it has won the 2023 Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) National Award of Excellence for Human Capacity Development in the Oil and Gas Industry. It said in a statement by Media Relations Manager, Abimbola Essien- Nelson, yesterday that this award comes three days after SNEPCo achieved 1-billion-barrel oil export from the Bonga field. According to the statement, the President of OGTAN, Mazi Onyechi, said: “SNEPCo has played a leading role in developing human capital in Nigeria through innovative programmes such as the SITP (Shell Intensive Training Programme) which has been a template for many human capital development programmes in the industry today. “SNEPCo also developed the first generation of Nigerian deep-water engineers through the Bonga Field development.” The Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mrs Elohor Aiboni, said, “I commend the vision of the Oil and Gas Trainers’ Association of Nigeria to be the best learning services group in the industry and beyond because it aligns with SNEPCo’s aspirations in human development.”

 

