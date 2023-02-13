SNEPCo’s Bonga FPSO hits 1bn barrels milestone

Nigeria’s first deep-water exploration and production vessel, Bonga, hit a 1-billion-barrel oil export mark on Monday, the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, said.

According to a statement by the Media Relations Manager, SNEPCo, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, this milestone is coming three months after major turnaround maintenance (TAM) of the facility was completed ahead of schedule.

Aiboni described the milestone as a celebration of excellence, leadership and focused delivery that has brought significant benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians.

She said: “One billion barrels is an exciting milestone. I’m incredibly proud of all of our employees and contractors who’ve contributed to the success of the Bonga FPSO and the attainment of this remarkable achievement.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...