Business

SNEPCo’s Bonga FPSO hits 1bn barrels milestone

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria’s first deep-water exploration and production vessel, Bonga, hit a 1-billion-barrel oil export mark on Monday, the Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo), Elohor Aiboni, said.

According to a statement by the Media Relations Manager, SNEPCo, Abimbola Essien-Nelson, this milestone is coming three months after major turnaround maintenance (TAM) of the facility was completed ahead of schedule.

Aiboni described the milestone as a celebration of excellence, leadership and focused delivery that has brought significant benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians.

She said: “One billion barrels is an exciting milestone. I’m incredibly proud of all of our employees and contractors who’ve contributed to the success of the Bonga FPSO and the attainment of this remarkable achievement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Coca-Cola Foundation partners Leading Ladies Africa to empower entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded a grant to Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit to train, fund, and upskill 1000 women, through its Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP), as part of efforts to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The Enterprise and Leadership Program (ELP) is a practical, hands-on program that enables women entrepreneurs in Nigeria […]
Business

Facebook to ‘nudge’ teens away from harmful content

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Facebook Inc (FB.O) executive said Sunday that the company would introduce new measures on its apps to prompt teens away from harmful content, as U.S lawmakers scrutinize how Facebook and subsidiaries like Instagram affect young people’s mental health. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, also expressed openness to the idea of letting regulators […]

ngx NGX
Business

All-Share Index advances by 0.62%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

Equities on the Lagos bourse edged higher yesterday as the benchmark index advanced by 0.62 per cent to close at 52,048.85 points, the highest point since 21 July 21, 2022. Gains in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+2.33%), as well as Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (+2.87%), GTCO (+2.08%) and FBNH (+2.22%), offset selloff in AIRTELAFRI (-0.64%) to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica