SNEPCo’s Bonga FPSO hits one billion barrel milestone

Nigeria’s first deep-water exploration and production vessel, Bonga, has hit a one-billion-barrel oil export mark on Monday, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) Managing Director Elohor Aiboni has said. According to a statement by Media Relations Manager, SNEPCo, Abimbola Essien- Nelson, the milestone is coming three months after a major turnaround maintenance (TAM) of the facility was completed ahead of schedule. The SNEPCo chief described the milestone as a celebration of excellence, leadership and focused delivery that has brought significant benefits to Nigeria and Nigerians. Aiboni also attributed the success of Bonga to the supportive partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and SNEPCo’s co-venturers – TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Nigerian Agip Oil Company, and Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. According to her, the integrated delivery approach, continuous improvement and the support lever offered by the technological prowess of the Shell Group are the pillars of SNEPCo’s excellent delivery.
