News

SNF berates NEF over claim that North will continue to lead Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Southern Nigeria Frontier (SNF), has described as grand illusion the statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Northern Elders` Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that the north will continue to lead Nigeria.

Baba-Ahmed was also quoted to have said that the north has the majority to produce Nigeria’s president without recourse to any rotational arrangement.

But in a statement by the spokesman of SNF, Mr Olufemi Lawson, the southern group which is known as the voice of the region, said attempt to shift the goal post in the middle of a soccer match won’t stand, adding that it is morally and conventionally right that the next President of Nigeria should come from the southern part of the country,

The statement reads, “We are amazed, that the position of the Northern Elders Forum, is coming from no other person, than Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, who now feels, that he is more Nigerian than the rest of us, and can as such, appropriate Nigeria’s Presidency at the discretion of the NEF.

“We wish to state unequivocally, that the position of the self acclaimed Northern Elders Forum, is not only an illusion by the NEF, the truth remans that Baba-Ahmed’s North will rule only its corner of the country continuously uninterrupted, and not our own Nigeria in general.

“While not willing to unnecessarily dignifying the NEF, which has become famous as a group of crisis enterprenuer, the SNF wish to unequivocally state, that successor of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023 must come from the Southern part of the country, this we remain, uncompromising about.

“Perhaps, the NEF is in desperate bid for forceful leadership and territorial control, we can without contestation, permit them to hold on to their territories that are speedily being lost to insurgency, occasioned by bad leadership in the North, particular in the Northwest, up to the stretch of Sambisa Forest, with the exception of the middle belt region, and we have no problem with that.”

The SNF stressed further that,” It is only morally and conventionally right, that the next President of Nigeria should come from the Southern part of the country, this ordinarily should not be a subject of debate, except when such is being stirred by crisis enterprenuer like Baba-Ahmed and his NEF.

“As a people of the South, we will no longer watch people reduce Nigeria to their private estate, and abuse power to the detriment of others. Therefore, after President Buhari’s second term which expires in 2023, the Presidency of Nigeria, must come back to the Southern part of the country, “Lawson said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Transcorp Hotels launches Aura

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Africa’s leading hospitality brand, Transcorp Hotels Plc., has announced the launch of Aura, a new digital platform through which people can book accommodation, restaurants and experiences.   The new brand, Transcorp’s first in the alternative accommodation segment, is part of the company’s asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver true hospitality, exciting experiences, and drive shareholder […]

Matawelle)
News

Finally, Matawalle to defect to APC tomorrow

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd Gusau

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has concluded all arrangements to publicly declare his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) tomorrow.   This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, who said the governor arrived at the decision to dump PDP for […]
News

Lagos East: EndSARS aftermath won’t affect poll

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the aftermath of EndSARS protest won’t affect turnout of voters in today’s Lagos East by-election. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, INEC National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, said the commission took the decision to conduct the rescheduled election for Dec 5 after thorough consultation. He said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica