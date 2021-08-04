SNF to CNG: Calling for Afenifere’s proscription an assault

The Southern Nigeria Frontier (SNF) has described the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) as a national security threat, stating that it will not hesitate to confront the group if the government fails to take urgent action in calling the group and its members to order.

The SNF, while reacting to a recent statement credited to the CNG, where it called for the proscription of the pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, and its declaration as a terrorist group by the Federal Government, said the statement by the CNG is not only a direct assault on the Yoruba people and the pedigree of Yoruba leaders, who makes up Afenifere, but also, a provocative attempt by the ‘militia northern’ based group to instigate a civil war. SNF spokesman, Olufemi Lawson, warned that the CNG should not threaten the Yoruba or any region of the Southern Nigeria nation with war or any form of intimidation.

According to Lawson, “we must make it clear to CNG and their sponsors that they cannot threaten us with any form of war at this stage as we will not provoke war but never are we going to run for anybody on our land. “We are miffed that a body like CNG, that has constituted itself into a national security threat, judging by its antecedent and has never shown any remorse over the atrocities of northerners and agents of the regime, against our people, and harassment of those who speak up against the current regime in the country, can open their mouths anyhow, against an organization such as Afenifere, whose contribution to the survival of our country, and democracy, remains immeasurable, just because the government have continued to encourage their irresponsible actions against peace loving Nigerians, particularly in the south.

“It is sad that days after making the irresponsible and inciting statement, neither the presidency nor the political leadership of North has found it necessary to condemn the action of this gang that now postures itself as the new voice of Northern Nigeria despite its notoriety. “Let us remind ourselves that nobody want a repeat of what such behaviours in the past led the country into, particularly the 1966 event, but if there are people plotting such event again, the rain will be over their heads.” The group also advised the people of Southern Nigeria to remain peaceful, while also being vigilant against any form of threat to their continued survival in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...