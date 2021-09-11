Sir Shina Peters & His International Stars released their first album Ace (Afro-Juju Series 1) in 1989. The album, which was released under CBS Records of Nigeria, went double platinum. “Ace’’, Some of the lyrics in the album especially in ‘Ijo Shina’ were quite racy for the period. The album went on to garner awards for Peters including the artist and album of the Year at the Nigerian Musical Awards. He followed ‘Ace’ with ‘Shinamania’; the album was the rave of the nineties. It got every one dancing and jumping. A party without ‘’Shinamania’’ was not a ‘’happening’ one. Fast forward to 30 years after Shinamania, there’s a different kind of mania in town, it’s the mania of death-it’s called Snipermania!

What it is

Sniper insecticide, is a very popular brand in Nigeria and has come to be known as one of the most effective in killing away insects, including mosquitoes, cockroaches and more. … Sniper belongs to the DDVP chemical family, (dichlorvos) 2, 2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate compound.

The ultimate is suicide

Suicide is the act of intentionally causing self death. Some define it as ‘’self murder’’ • It is the result of actions taken to deal with intolerable mental anguish and pain, fear or despair that overwhelms an individual’s value for living and hope in life.

Myths

Myth: People who talk about suicide won’t really do it. Fact: Almost everyone who attempts suicide has given some clue or warning. Don’t ignore even indirect references to death or suicide. Myth: Anyone who tries to kill him/herself must be crazy. Fact: Most suicidal people are not psychotic or insane. They must be upset, grief-stricken, depressed or despairing, but extreme distress and emotional pain are not necessarily signs of mental illness. Myth: If a person is determined to kill him/herself, nothing is going to stop them. Fact: Even the most severely depressed person has mixed feelings about death, wawith vering until the very last moment between wanting to live and wanting to die. Most suicidal people do not want death; they want the pain to stop. The impulse to end it all, however overpowering, does not last forever. Myth: People who die by suicide are people who were unwilling to seek help. Fact: Studies of suicide victims have shown that more than half had sought medical help in the six months prior to their deaths. Myth: Talking about suicide may give someone the idea. Fact: You don’t give a suicidal person morbid ideas by talking about suicide. The opposite is true—bringing up the subject of suicide and discussing it openly is one of the most helpful things you can do.

Risk factors

• Previous suicide attempts

• History of substance abuse

• History of mental health conditions – depression, anxiety, bipolar etc

• Relationship problems – conflict with parents and/or romantic partners

• Legal or disciplinary problems

• Access to harmful means such as medication or weapons

• Recent death of a family member or a close friend

• Ongoing exposure to bullying behaviour (physical or cyber)

• Losing a friend or family member to suicide

• Physical illness or disability

Protective factors

• strong, positive relationships with parents and guardians – feeling secure and supported

• connections to other non-parental adults

• closeness to caring friends

• academic achievement • school safety

• feeling a sense of belonging to something bigger than themselves – community, culture, religion, sports team

• neighbourhood safety

• awareness of and access to local health services overall resilience.

Warning signs

Talking about suicide – Any talk about suicide, dying, or self-harm, such as “I wish I hadn’t been born,” “If I see you again…” and “I’d be better off dead.” Seeking out lethal means – Seeking access to guns, pills, knives, or other objects that could be used in a suicide attempt. Preoccupation with death – Unusual focus on death, dying, or violence. Writing poems or stories about death. No hope for the future – Feelings of helplessness, hopelessness, and being trapped (“There’s no way out”). Belief that things will never get better or change. Self-loathing, self-hatred – Feelings of worthlessness, guilt, shame, and self-hatred. Feeling like a burden (“Everyone would be better off without me”). Getting affairs in order – Making out a will. Giving away prized possessions. Making arrangements for family members. Saying goodbye – Unusual or unexpected visits or calls to family and friends. Saying goodbye to people as if they won’t be seen again. Withdrawing from others – Withdrawing from friends and family. Increasing social isolation. Desire to be left alone. Self-destructive behavior – Increased alcohol or drug use, reckless driving, unsafe sex. Taking unnecessary risks as if they have a “death wish.” Sudden sense of calm – A sudden sense of calm and happiness after being extremely depressed can mean that the person has made a decision to attempt suicide.

When talking to a suicidal person

Do: Be yourself, Listen, Be sympathetic, Offer hope and Take the person seriously. But don’t: Argue with the suicidal person, Act shocked, Promise confidentiality, Offer ways to fix their problems or Blame yourself. 1st aid measures to treat Sniper poisoning

Move the victim to fresh air immediately. Ingestion of a pesticide requires immediate medical attention.

If pesticide is still in the mouth, wash it out with plenty of water. Quickly but carefully read the first aid section of the pesticide label again. Do not induce vomiting if the victim is unconscious, because the victim could choke.

In the eyes ;It is important to wash the eye as quickly and as gently as possible; some pesticides can cause damage on contact.

Hold eyelids open and wash eyes with a gentle stream of clean running water. Continue washing for 15 minutes or more.

Remove contaminated clothing. Wash the skin with large quantities of cold running water All these should be done while the victim is urgently being taken to the nearest hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...