Snoring is not ‘’The Sound of Music’’

The Sound of Music is a 1965 American musical drama film; an adaptation of the 1959 stage musical of the same name. The film was about a young Austrian woman studying to become a nun in Salzburg in 1938 who is sent to the villa of a retired naval officer and widower to be governess to his seven children. After bringing and teaching love and music into the lives of the family through kindness and patience, she marries the officer and together with the children they find a way to survive the loss of their homeland through courage and faith. By November 1966,

The Sound of Music had become the highest-grossing film of all-time—surpassing Gone with the Wind—and held that distinction for five years. The film sold 283 million admissions worldwide and earned a total worldwide gross of $286,000,000. The Sound of Music received five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The film also received two Golden Globe Awards, for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress, the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement, and the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Written American Musical.

In 1998, the American Film Institute (AFI) listed The Sound of Music as the 55th greatest American movie of all time, and the 4th greatest movie musical. In 2001, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. How would it sound if the sonorous/ melodious voice of ‘’Maria’’ in this classic is exasperatingly guttural, muffled, drunken, nasal, startling, heavy, raucous, lumpy, labored, harsh, monstrous and piggy as in Snoring! Your guess is as good as mine!! What it is Snoring is the noise produced during sleep by vibrations of the soft tissues at the back of the nose and throat. The noise is created by turbulent flow of air through narrowed air passages. In general, snoring is now being recognized for its potential to disturb the individuals sleep and in association with other health problems

What causes snoring?

Alcohol

Our bodies have natural defenses that are meant to prevent our airway from being blocked or obstructed while we sleep. When one drinks alcohol, those defenses are decreased to some degree, just like your reflexes and mental alertness. Alcohol depresses the central nervous system, which causes the muscles in the body to relax.

Sleeping pills

Many snorers turn to sleeping pills hoping they’ll help them sleep through the night. That, even if they snore, the sleeping pills will keep them from waking up. But many are woken by their own snoring even on nights when they take sleeping pills. They never realize that, because sleeping pills relax their throat muscles much like alcohol does. 3. Allergies Pillow dust and other allergies can result in snoring.

Weak throat muscles

The damage caused by frequent or severe snoring can either make you snore more often, or make your snoring more intense. The stress caused by frequent snoring can weaken the muscles in the upper airway, which affects the tongue and soft palate (the muscular part of the roof of the mouth). This makes these muscles more prone to collapsing enough to obstruct your airway, and cause you to snore.

Excess Weight

Excessive weight is one of the most common causes of snoring. When you gain weight in the rest of your body, you gain it around your neck too. Thicker neck tissue will decrease the throat’s internal diameter. As a result, it becomes more likely that your throat muscles will collapse while you sleep, partially obstruct the airway, and cause you to snore.

Nasal Congestion

Nasal congestion narrows the nasal passages, making it harder for air to travel in and out of your airway.

Sleep Apnea

This is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts; it could be a cause.

Sleep Deprivation

It’s possible to be too tired when you go to bed. The harder you sleep, the more relaxed your throat muscles will become ultimately resulting in snoring.

Sleep Position

Lying on your back can cause the base of the tongue, as well as your soft palate, to fall back into your throat, partially obstructing your airway and causing you to snore. And, when you sleep on your back, gravity can affect your throat in such a way that it actually narrows the airway, which can also cause snoring. If sleeping on your back is what’s causing you to snore, the solution is simple. All you have to do is stop sleeping on your back and start sleeping on your side instead.

Sleeping with an Open Mouth

Sleeping with an open mouth is one of the biggest reasons why people snore. Even if sleeping with your mouth open isn’t the primary cause of your snoring, it could definitely make your snoring worse.

Small Nostrils

if you just naturally have smaller nostrils, that could also cause nasal resistance

Smoking

Cigarette smoke can irritate the lining of both the nose and throat, causing them to become swollen and inflamed. This can result in both nasal congestion and a narrowed airway, both of which can cause or contribute to snoring.

What to do

Take steps to lose weight, stay away from alcohol and cigarette smoking, prevent allergies, treat nasal congestion, take a deserved rest after work, adjust your sleeping position as advised, as much as possible sleep with mouth closed and finally consult with your doctor for causes that are out of your control.

