So Far So Foza: Fawehinmi calls out sexism in music industry, releases memoir

Award-winning lawyer and music business executive, Oyinkansola Fawehinmi, better known as Foza, has shed some light on the issue of ageism and sexism and how it affects women in the Nigerian music industry.

She highlighted these issues during a chat with renowned journalist, Joey Akan, at the launch event for her debut book, “So Far So Foza”, recently.

The memoir, which was published by Teju Kareem’s Zmirage Multimedia, addressed Fawehinmi’s upbringing and career while also touching on common issues faced by women in the entertainment sector. At the launch, she explained that missing out on opportunities because of gender and age is still a sad reality in the industry that stakeholders must work together to find a lasting solution to.

“At the earliest days of my career as an entertainment lawyer, I didn’t experience sexism,” she said. “Despite that, sexism is still very rampant in our industry and I got my own dose of it when I was about 28 years old. It was a demoralising experience for me.

But on that call, I told myself this wasn’t the kind of impression I wanted to leave in the minds of other younger female lawyers on the call with me that day. I didn’t want to feel that as females, they have to endure being talked down on.

This was why I decided to speak up.” Fawehinmi suggested that because women are often underrepresented in the industry men might have a role to play in reducing gender bias and sexist attitudes towards women working in the industry. “I like to view myself first as a person, regardless of my gender.

So, I make people understand that whatever that does for me would lead to me reacting as a person, not a gender.

However, I still have experienced the limiting ceilings of being a woman but mostly got through some things because I had men that cared at certain points to listen.

I also feel like a lot of things I’ve had to deal with were rooted in ageism, where many would say to me ‘Oh you are too young to have this and too young to do this,’” shehe remarked in the book. “So Far So Foza” is now available for purchase on Amazon and Selar.

