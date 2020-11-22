Business

So Fresh Neighborhood Market to invest $10m in Nigeria, others

So Fresh Neighborhood Market Ltd., a fastgrowing indigenous healthy food restaurant chain said it would invest over $10 million in the West Africa region in the next seven years Managing Director/CEO of So Fresh, Olagoke Balogun disclosed this during a recent event to mark the 10 years of operation of in Nigeria.

 

He disclosed that the investment plan is part of the company’s expansion drive which will surpass 100 stores, while keeping the focus on building a healthy nation, create jobs and expanding learning and capacity in the food retail space.

 

So Fresh, founded in 2010 by the couple company founded by a couple, Olagoke and Abimbola Balogun as fruitivegies Limited, has become the prime destination for people to make clean, safe delicious and healthy food choices. Olagoke disclosed that the company which started 10 years ago now has 10 stores in Lagos and Abuja.

 

“So Fresh continues to be at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle and wellness revolution in Nigeria by promoting healthier eating alternatives and habits. Today, we have over 200 suppliers of hygienic farm produce and over 120 staff. We have seen over 200, 000 customers pass through our various outlets with over 600, 000 meals just last year.”

 

He added that what is unique about the company is its brand which is shaped with the mindset of caring and serving people both staff and customers alike.

