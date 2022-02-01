So l d i e r s ’ wives defeat husbands in tug-of-war, as NAE close training year

The Soldiers’ Wives of the Nigerian Army Engineers (NAE) in a show of strength, at the weekend defeated their husbands in a tug-of-War; during the West African Social Activities (WASA), organised by the Headquarters, Nigerian Army Engineers, held in Lagos.

The soldiers’ wives, most of who were on the big size, wore their spouses’ army uniforms, boots and caps, almost intimidated their husbands during the ‘war’.

As the tradition in the Army, the Commander Corps of Engineers, Maj. Gen. Kamilu Kadiri and his wife, including the special guest of honour, Maj. Gen. Adekunle Shodunke (rtd.), left their pavilion seats to shake hands with the soldiers’ wives to boost the morale of the women before the war commenced.

Again, the atmosphere was charged with the soldiers’ war songs renting the air, during the war of superiority at the tug of war over the Army defeated the LASTMA as the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) defeated the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), while Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps(NSCDC) also defeated LASTMA.

Also, there was cultural community in diverse nation, identified with various cultural ethnic troupes, who performed Igbo dance, Yoruba -Eyo dance, Hausa- Fulani dance, Calabar-Efik dance and Kwangir Tiv dance from Benue State.

The delighted General Shodunke, who had served in various Army units as Engineer before retirement, said, “I encourage you as you depart from this event to kindly continually reflect on the beauty and uniqueness of our culture and diversity as the foundation of our very existence in Nigeria.”

While Kadiri said, “Apart from being an avenue for celebrating our African heritage, WASA is also a time to relax with family and friends, it is designed to close activities for the training year.

These traditions promote regimentation and strengthen the bonds of friendship among personnel and their families.”

