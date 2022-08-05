News

So-Safe Corps arrests Okada rider for attempting to rape, kill teenager in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ogun State security outfit, ‘So-Safe Corps’, have arrested a commercial motorcyclist, Idowu Adebayo, for allegedly abducting and attempting to rape and kill a female passenger in Sango-Ota area of the state.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday for a case of abduction and attempted murder of one 17-year-old Blessing John, who was his passenger.

Residents of Ayegbe village, Lisa in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, were said to have reported at Lisa/Oluke Divisional Headquarters of So-Safe Corps that Adebayo was seen struggling with the teenage girl at about 6:30pm on Tuesday.

It was learnt that the victim had gone to Joju Market, Sango Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, to get vegetables for her mother.

While returning home, the victim saw Adebayo, who was riding his Okada, stopped him and negotiated the fare to the market with him.

According to a statement released from the Office of the State Commander of the Corps, Soji Ganzallo, it was learnt that: “The Okada rider took the girl from Abule Iroko via Itoki village to a bush in Ayegbe village and attempted to rape and kill her before she was rescued by some farmers, who heard her call for help and rushed to the scene, while So-Safe was contacted.”

Ganzallo said that the victim was rescued by the operations team of the Corps, who promptly apprehended the suspect.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Govs pledge to rebuild burnt police stations

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Cajetan Mmuta

Barely two weeks after the nationwide protest against police brutality turned violent, resulting in wanton destruction of public property including police stations, some state governors have offered to rebuild the destroyed police stations in their states and pay compensation to police personnel who were either wounded or lost their lives in the crisis.   In […]
News

Factbox: How Ukraine’s armed forces shape up against Russia’s

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine’s armed forces are heavily outnumbered and outgunned by Russia’s, but as Russia begins what may be a large-scale invasion, military experts say they would be capable of mounting significant resistance and inflicting heavy casualties. Ukraine’s army is also better trained and equipped than in 2014, when Russia captured the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine […]
News

One Woman partners IWS to commemorate International Widows Day

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One Woman, a proposition for women by Sterling Bank Plc, has partnered with the International Women’s Society (IWS) to commemorate International Widows Day (IWD) in Nigeria. International Widows Day was created by the United Nations (UN) to give attention to widows’ voices and experiences and galvanise the exceptional support they need. The theme of this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica