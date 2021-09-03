Sports

‘Soar like Eagles’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Sports Minister charges Super Eagles as race to Qatar 2022 begins

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare was a dinner guest of the Super Eagles on Thursday, the eve of the opening game of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria will face Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Friday hoping for another successful qualifying run to the world’s biggest football stage, the FIFA World Cup finals.

Dare praised the players and the coaches for the successes of the recent past and urged them to kick start this latest campaign with undiminished commitment.

“I sincerely want to appreciate all of you. The technical crew, players and the support staff. You have made us proud in the past and I want to urge you to continue with same zeal and vigour.

“You have demonstrated professionalism and an understanding of what it means to don the green and white jersey of Nigeria. We will be rooting for you to get this qualifying campaign off to a good start and then follow things up with successes in your subsequent matches. We want to be in Qatar 2022 as a participating nation not spectators. I trust you to make it happen for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

The Sports Minister also heaped encomiums on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their efforts at self funding and seeking private sector support for their programmes.

“Government cannot do it alone. We need collaborations and partnerships with the private sector. These are the resources needed to keep our players and coaches comfortable so they can focus on getting us good results on the pitch.The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will make the environment conducive for the Nigeria Football Federation to make this sort of breakthrough and progress,” Dare said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]
Sports

More problems for Barca as Aguero ruled out for 10 weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of action for 10 weeks, the club said on Monday, deepening the Catalans’ troubles ahead of the new season following Lionel Messi’s shock departure. Aguero, a close friend of Messi and his international team mate with Argentina, joined Barca as a free agent in June after […]
Sports

UEFA League: Shakhtar sink Real Madrid again as Inter keep hopes alive

Posted on Author Reporter

*Atlético face tricky trip to Salzburg after draw with Bayern Shakhtar Donetsk completed a shock Champions League double over Real Madrid on Tuesday, winning 2-0 in Kyiv to leave Zinedine Zidane’s side at risk of going out in the group stage. Second-half goals from Dentinho and Manor Solomon earned Shakhtar a victory that puts them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica