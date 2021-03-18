Soba explosion: Gani Adams tasks FG, Lagos on N2bn pledge to victims

Aaré Ónakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has called on the Federal and the Lagos State governments to fulfill their promise to victims of Soba explosion in Lagos. Speaking at the first anniversary of the Soba explosion in the community, Aaré Ónakakanfo, who is the chairman of the landlord/ resident association of the Soba community, recounted how he had not been able to renovate his house after the explosion. An explosion which occurred in the community in March 2020, claimed lives of no fewer than 20 persons including a Reverend Sister while property worth billions were also destroyed. Adams said: “We are marking the first anniversary of the sad incident that happened last year. It is an event that will remain in the history of this country and the entire Soba community. “We are gathered here to refresh the memories of the government of the loss we incurred and the collateral damages that happened to our members.

“We are here to remind the authorities of the promise they made to the victims of this incident and the properties they lost for one year. The authorities have not fulfilled their unfortunate promises. We want the international community to be aware of the disaster that rocked our community. “Top government representatives were here a year ago, even the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, was here, some Southwest governors were here and they made promises that those affected by the disaster that certain amount would be paid to them as compensation.” “We are using this opportunity to appeal to the Lagos State government to fulfill all promises made to victims of the explosion and calling them for tangible development in the community. “It’s unfortunate that we lost the resident association Vice-chairman and three of his children to the explosion. About 30 people died here too. So, we are appealing to the federal and the Lagos governments to do the needful.”

Like this: Like Loading...