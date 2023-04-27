Soccer Ambassadors To Honour Teluwo In Lagos

The refurbished Legacy pitch at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos will be agog when over 100 players go on the turf to play a novelty match in honour of Chief Adewale Teluwo on Sunday, April 30 2023.

The match put together by a group of ex-internationals, known as Teluwo Soccer Ambassadors, will be coordinated by Mr Anthony Olayinka Ajiboye, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu on Sports.

According to details released by the spokesman of the group Mr, Victor Ehime Eghodosa, a giant trophy will be presented for annual competition among leading clubs in Lagos to appreciate the efforts made by Chief Teluwo in promoting football from the grassroots level in the last four decades in the country.

It promises to be a spectacle when the likes of Taribo West, now a pastor, Gordwin Okpara, Golden Ajeboh, Festus Odini, Hakeem Ogunlade, Taiwo Enegwa, Sunday Ileubare, Koya Dosunmu, Bala Garba, Victor Eghodosa, Joseph Eberefe, Segun Fetuga, Lookman Olugbode, Wilson Aki and Tobi Cottrel trade tackles against former players of Stationery Stores F.C. of Lagos. The match is slated for 3.p.m.