Soccer-loving Pope Francis gets a new toy, a foosball table

Pope Francis has received dozens of soccer jerseys and game balls during his eight-year pontificate but he got a new football-themed toy on Wednesday: his very own foosball table.

Francis played a round on the table that was presented to him at the end of his general audience by representatives of a Tuscany-based table football association, Sport Toscana Calcio Balilla in Altopascio, reports The Associated Press.

The mayor of Altopascio, Sara D’Ambrosio, wrote on Facebook that the table was designed to be inclusive and work well for people with physical disabilities to encourage their participation in sport.

The Argentine-born pope is a well-known lover of soccer and his beloved San Lorenzo soccer club in Buenos Aires. He has long promoted sport as a way to promote solidarity and inclusion, especially for young people.

Christian Commission: Tonto Dikeh lied, we never appointed her ambassador

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has dismissed a claim by Tonto Dikeh that it appointed her as its ambassador. The actress, 35, had taken to her social media page on Friday to declare that she had been appointed as the commission's ambassador for peace building. "I wish to announce my position as the […]
I prefer sit-at-home to armed struggle –Archbishop

Anyanwu The Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Chibuzor Opoko, does not see anything wrong with the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).   The cleric said he prefers the sit-at-home order to people carrying arms and destroying lives and property. He pointed out that Nigeria is very sick, […]
CAMA: Many pastors will go to jail –Olumide Emmanuel

The General Overseer of Calvary Bible Church, Idimu, Lagos, Pastor Olumide Emmanuel has said many Nigerian pastors will go to jail because they are ignorantly crying wolf where none exists over the Companies & Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) recently passed into law by the Nigerian government. He advises pastors to read the law […]

