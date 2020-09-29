News

Social enterprise, Thankyou launches initiative to help end poverty

Australia-based social enterprise, Thankyou,  has  announced an invitation to P&G and Unilever – two of the world’s largest and most influential consumer goods companies – to make and distribute Thankyou products globally to help end extreme poverty.

In a press release, Thankyou said that to convince these companies to take this bold move, it is asking people around the world to get involved and show the collective power of the many who believe in this change, through its campaign aptly named, “No Small Plan.”

Thankyou offers consumer products – personal care and baby product ranges – for the sole purpose of funding life-changing projects.

The Social enterprise was created to close the gap between the 736 million people living in extreme poverty around the world and the $63 trillion spent on consumer products each year.

Specifically, Thankyou operates a model that sees it funneling  whatever amount that is left, after all the costs in running a business to get great consumer products to people are taken care of, towards ending extreme poverty.

‘With $63 trillion spent on consumer goods each year while 736 million people are stuck in extreme poverty, we believe that business as usual is broken,” said Daniel Flynn, who founded Thankyou in 2008 along with Justine Flynn and Jarryd Burns. “But we also believe that we, together with people and a partnership with one of the two biggest companies in the world can change this by funneling the dollars spent on consumer goods into helping end extreme poverty.”

While Thankyou  currently only sells its products in two of the world’s smallest countries – Australia and New Zealand –  with COVID-19 increasing both global poverty numbers and demand for personal care products such as hand sanitiser, it feels that now is the time to expand, and quickly.

Thankyou believes that  if either P&G or Unilever choose to accept its invitation, together they could change the course of history and route millions of consumer dollars to ending extreme poverty.

According to the press release, Thankyou has set virtual meetings with both P&G and Unilever to take place at the end of the campaign. It stated that on November 5, Thank you will announce which company is “in” on one of the largest digital billboards in the world, in New York City’s Times Square.

