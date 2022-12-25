News

Social Intervention Programmes' Probe: Group takes Buhari, AGF to court 

Francis Iwuchukwu

For allegedly failing to thoroughly, effectively, and transparently investigate spending on all social safety nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects executed between 2015 and 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN), have been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.
They were taken to court by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).
The group referenced a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which it says showed damning revelations that some 133 million Nigerians are poor, despite the government reportedly spending N500 billion yearly on ‘social investment programmes.’ Half of all poor people in the country are children.
According to the suit designated FHC/ABJ/CS/2357/2022, the group is asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to thoroughly and transparently investigate the spending on all social safety nets and poverty alleviation programs and projects executed between 2015 and 2022.”
SERAP is also asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to ensure that suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement of public funds meant to take care of the poor face prosecution, as appropriate, and any stolen public funds are recovered.”

 

 

Reporter

