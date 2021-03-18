News

Social investment: FG impacts 95 South East LGs

In its determination to reduce youth unemployment in the South East, the federal government has concluded arrangements to equip the vulnerable in the 95 local government areas that constitute the zone with vocational skills and other empowerment initiatives.
This is in furtherance of the ongoing social investment programmes (SIPs), spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
The disclosure was made by an indigenous support group, the South East Support for N-Power and Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (SESNAM), in a statement by its National Coordinator, Kamsi Uzodimma.
According to SESNAM, the investment programmes are in the areas of vocational skills (tailoring, carpentry, shoe making, trading etc), aquaculture, and healthcare.
This was as the support group explained that the social interventions, approved by the Federal Government, were part of measures to assure the South East it remained an integral part of the Nigerian dtate, which is founded on equity, justice and egalitarianism.
To demonstrate its commitment towards making the programmes a huge success, government has since appointed Focal Persons in the five states of the zone, saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and evaluation.
This is with a view to ensuring that intervention programmes across the 96 LGAs and 15 Senatorial Districts, were executed to specifically, thereby meeting the sole objective of impacting positively on the youths and vulnerable women.
“We use this medium to assure Ndigbo – both home and in the diaspora – that the Federal Government is interested in the development of the South East, as in other zones of the country,” to the statement said.
Worried by the level of unemployment in the country, and its consequential negative effect on social security, President Muhammadu Buhari had established the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.
The ministry has continued to alleviate poverty across the country, through such programmes as N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), School Feeding programme among others.

