Social Investment: Kwara approves N200m grant for 4,000 artisans

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved a N200 million empowerment grant for 4,000 artisans in the state, with each beneficiary going home with the sum of N50, 000.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday, the General Manager of the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP), Mallam Abdulqowiyy Olododo, said parts of the criteria which the artisans have to fulfil include uploading of their 2022 tax clearance from Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KwlRS), and evidence of their membership of a recognised artisan association in the state.

The KWASSIP boss, who said that a portal for application of the grant has been launched, added that the programme, tagged, ‘KWAPRENEUR 3.0’ is aimed at stabilising the economy of the state.

He said: “The KWAPRENEUR is a programme aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs in the state to get access to funding and training to kick-start their businesses and also expand existing ones in order to see that Kwara State fully becomes a business-driven economy.

“KWAPRENEUR 3.0 called for application, which was concluded between August and September 2022. Applicants ranged from varieties of professions such as fashion designing, Small Scale Provision business, agriculture, transportation services, and a lot more.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...