News

Social isolation increases blood pressure risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Canadian researchers have said that women who are socially isolated have an increased risk for high blood pressure, but not so much for men. They published their findings in the ‘Journal of Hypertension.’

 

Usually, hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90, and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120. High blood pressure often had no symptoms. Over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

 

 

According to new American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, normal blood pressure is under 120/80, whereas before normal was under 140/90. Now, elevated blood pressure (without a diagnosis of hypertension) is systolic blood pressure (the top number) between 120 and 129.

 

The researchers, in the new study, used data on 28,238 Canadian men and women aged 45 to 85 who were participating in a large continuing study on ageing. They found that compared with married women, single women had a 28 per cent higher risk of hypertension, divorced women a 21 per cent higher risk, and widowed women a 33 per cent higher risk.

 

The New York Times’ reported that social connections were also significant. Compared with one-quarter of women with the largest social networks, which ranged from 220 to 573 people, those in the lowest onequarter with fewer than 85 connections, were 15 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure. The associations were different and generally weaker in men.

 

Men who lived alone had a lower risk of hypertension than men with partners, but the size of men’s social networks, or their participation in social activity, was not significantly associated with high blood pressure.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why Police freed me despite several robberies –Suspect

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A suspected armed robber, Enioluwa Adedayo (aka Judgement), has explained why police allowed him to go knowing full well that he had carried out several robbery operations in Lagos and Oyo states. The 23-year-old suspect, described as one of the most dreaded robbers in Ibadan, had been terrorising Oyo State and parts of Lagos State. […]
News

Mali coup: Opposition rejects transition deal as ‘power grab’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The opposition coalition which led mass protests in Mali ahead of last month’s coup has rejected a transition charter. On Saturday, the country’s military leadership agreed to establish an 18-month interim government until an election could take place. It followed three days of talks with opposition and civil society groups, reports the BBC. But […]
News

Expert advocates country ownership of TB control programme

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

As part of strategies to effectively tackle tuberculosis (TB) in Nigeria with a view to curb new infections and preventable deaths, the Country Director for Health Policy Plus (HP+), Dr. Frances Ilika has advocated country ownership of TB control programmes in terms of investing adequate funding to fight the disease. Ilika who made the call […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: