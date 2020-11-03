Social isolation increases blood pressure risk

Canadian researchers have said that women who are socially isolated have an increased risk for high blood pressure, but not so much for men. They published their findings in the ‘Journal of Hypertension.’

Usually, hypertension is defined as blood pressure above 140/90, and is considered severe if the pressure is above 180/120. High blood pressure often had no symptoms. Over time, if untreated, it can cause health conditions such as heart disease and stroke.

According to new American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines, normal blood pressure is under 120/80, whereas before normal was under 140/90. Now, elevated blood pressure (without a diagnosis of hypertension) is systolic blood pressure (the top number) between 120 and 129.

The researchers, in the new study, used data on 28,238 Canadian men and women aged 45 to 85 who were participating in a large continuing study on ageing. They found that compared with married women, single women had a 28 per cent higher risk of hypertension, divorced women a 21 per cent higher risk, and widowed women a 33 per cent higher risk.

The New York Times’ reported that social connections were also significant. Compared with one-quarter of women with the largest social networks, which ranged from 220 to 573 people, those in the lowest onequarter with fewer than 85 connections, were 15 per cent more likely to have high blood pressure. The associations were different and generally weaker in men.

Men who lived alone had a lower risk of hypertension than men with partners, but the size of men’s social networks, or their participation in social activity, was not significantly associated with high blood pressure.

