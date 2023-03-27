Social justice needed for devt, national integration –Idigbe

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Anthony Idigbe, has disclosed that there can be no development and national integration without social justice. He noted that national integration is crucial for the stability and prosperity of any country and requires the coming together of ethnic, linguistic, religious and regional groups to promote unity and cohesiveness.

He said everyone has a role in upholding national integration, adding that decisive action begins with the citizens. Idigbe, Senior Partner at the law firm of Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, stated this while delivering a convocation lecture under the theme: “social re-engineering, justice, ethical re-orientation as a panacea for Nigeria’s quest for national integration”, at Christopher University Mowe, Ogun State, at the institution’s first, second and third convocation ceremony at the weekend. He said: “Achieving social justice is essential for national integration as it ensures that all members of the society feel they are being treated fairly and with respect.

“There must be an enthronementof theruleof law and a constitutional arrangement that does not perpetuate inequalities and injustice. These are sine qua nons for national integration.” Idigbe emphasised that citizens needed to make national integration a reality while advocating for more of what he called “norm entrepreneurs”.

