News

Social justice needed for devt, national integration –Idigbe

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Anthony Idigbe, has disclosed that there can be no development and national integration without social justice. He noted that national integration is crucial for the stability and prosperity of any country and requires the coming together of ethnic, linguistic, religious and regional groups to promote unity and cohesiveness.

He said everyone has a role in upholding national integration, adding that decisive action begins with the citizens. Idigbe, Senior Partner at the law firm of Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, stated this while delivering a convocation lecture under the theme: “social re-engineering, justice, ethical re-orientation as a panacea for Nigeria’s quest for national integration”, at Christopher University Mowe, Ogun State, at the institution’s first, second and third convocation ceremony at the weekend. He said: “Achieving social justice is essential for national integration as it ensures that all members of the society feel they are being treated fairly and with respect.

“There must be an enthronementof theruleof law and a constitutional arrangement that does not perpetuate inequalities and injustice. These are sine qua nons for national integration.” Idigbe emphasised that citizens needed to make national integration a reality while advocating for more of what he called “norm entrepreneurs”.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: We‘re overwhelmed, helpless –Niger Deputy Gov

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso during his visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area on Friday said that the government is overwhelmed with the security challenge in the state and cannot do anything about it.   Ketso visited the camp without newsmen except for […]
News

NCAA grounds Azman Air over N1.2bn debt

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has again lowered its hammer as it yesterday suspended the Air Transport Licence (ATL) of Azman Air for its failure to remit N1. 2 billion funds were collected from air travelers on its behalf to its coffers. This is coming as similar punishment was meted out to Dana Airlines, […]
News

“Great to be back,” Frank Edoho says upon return as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Posted on Author Our Reporters

*UP, Payattitude, Payarena, HopePSBank unveiled as sponsors The new sponsors for the award-winning and ace TV game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Series 2-The Rebirth have been unveiled. The new sponsors are UP, Payattitude, Payarena, and HopePSBank. The companies are members of UP Group-Nigeria’s premier Payments and Financial Technology Company and Leaders in […]

Leave a Reply