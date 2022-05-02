Social Media As An Influential Tool For Music Promotion

Social Media is a medium of interaction among people to create or share information and ideas in virtual communities and networks.

The impacts of social media platforms are very vast presently, it’s becoming more of a medium for marketing or promotion than a means of self-entertainment.

The sole aim of social media is for interactions, irrespective of what form the conversation may take. It creates relationship among common users.

The impact of this computer-based technology was obviously significant during covid19 period where everything was done on the media.

Basically, social media platforms are created for entertainment, business, and education, today we want to expatiate on the entertainment impact of social media via its various platforms.

In music industry, platforms of the media serves as links between artists and their fans, or artists and other artists. Upcoming artists who have not made it to “the big stage” have the opportunity to promote their music to reach different locations globally. Instead of going around with selling CDs and doing freestyles in the streets, one can sit at his/her comfort zone and connect their fanbases.

There is no more booking of studios like how it was done the old ways, its interesting artists have quickly adapted to this.

The list below enumerates social platforms that help artist promote their music consciously or unconsciously:

TikTok

This platform is owned by the Chinese, it was launched in 2018, and it helps users to create or record any video of their choice for 1 minute and share them online. Viewers can collaborate in video contents, add stickers, filter, and background sounds.

Within an interval of 3years of its intention, TikTok have become very popular in different countries across the globe. It is now available in over 150 different markets; with its offices in places like Mumbai, Los Angeles, Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, and Tokyo The disadvantage of this platform to artists is that the video length is very short and do not allow recordings above 1 minute, performers have to be shrinked or adjustment to suit time, one can easily miss contents in such cases.

Social media marketing on TikTok is still at its intermediate stage because of its “short video recording format” it’s more of a niche for entertainment than for music promotion.

Facebook

Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Eduardo saverin, and Chris Hughes. It is now the largest social network in the world with over three billion users.

People create free profiles and become users of facebook social app. unlike TikTok, users can post any video length provided its contents do not violate the policies of the platform.

This platform gives artists the opportunity to create conversations with fans by direct dialogue, creating a page or group where they post consistently and free. Fans of such artists express how they feel about an artist’s content thus, promoting it by either sharing or calling them up for music businesses.

Instagram

Instagram is an online photo exchange platform where people share their experiences with friends or the public. Since its creation in 2010, Instagram have become one of the most popular social networks in the world.

This platform help in music or any kind of content promotion by giving users the opportunity to invite business partners or fans to their window shops, promote their brands via logo photographs, pictures of a company at work, etc

For music or entertainment generally, artists can post pictures of themselves with captions describing an anticipated content for fans to watch out for.

Twitter

Founded in 2004, twitter is the five most popular social network. The primary aim of twitter was to send and receive short messages across the globe, this function still remains but to a more elaborated manner; business marketing.

Twitter marketing is the development of an online business strategy which requires content creation, publication, and distribution of your contents to customers-fans in music perspective.

As an artist, twitter can be used like any of the three social platforms explained above. Posting contents like music branding (via logo, adverts, or live recordings) increases artists’ fame. Consistent distribution of contents increases artists’ popularity. For instance, consistent posting of freestyle video clips online gives viewers the zeal to know you more and discover more of songs or videos, this can result to such a viewer becoming a permanent fan of yours.

Youtube

Youtube is one of the best platform for music promotion, online other social networks, users are allowed to post videos of any length freely.

Artists have special access premium features to help them advertise their brand by creating a Youtube channel. Viewers can subscribe your channel, like, comment and share music videos of artists thus, promoting their contents and fame simultaneously.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...