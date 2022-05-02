News

Social Media As An Influential Tool For Music Promotion

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Social Media As An Influential Tool For Music Promotion

Social Media is a medium of interaction among people to create or share information and ideas in virtual communities and networks.

 

The impacts of social media platforms are very vast presently, it’s becoming more of a medium for marketing or promotion than a means of self-entertainment.

 

The sole aim of social media is for interactions, irrespective of what form the conversation may take. It creates relationship among common users.

 

The impact of this computer-based technology was obviously significant during covid19 period where everything was done on the media.

 

Basically, social media platforms are created for entertainment, business, and education, today we want to expatiate on the entertainment impact of social media via its various platforms.

 

In music industry, platforms of the media serves as links between artists and their fans, or artists and other artists. Upcoming artists who have not made it to “the big stage” have the opportunity to promote their music to reach different locations globally. Instead of going around with selling CDs and doing freestyles in the streets, one can sit at his/her comfort zone and connect their fanbases.

 

There is no more booking of studios like how it was done the old ways, its interesting artists have quickly adapted to this.

 

The list below enumerates social platforms that help artist promote their music consciously or unconsciously:

 

TikTok

 

This platform is owned by the Chinese, it was launched in 2018, and it helps users to create or record any video of their choice for 1 minute and share them online. Viewers can collaborate in video contents, add stickers, filter, and background sounds.

 

Within an interval of 3years of its intention, TikTok have become very popular in different countries across the globe. It is now available in over 150 different markets; with its offices in places like Mumbai, Los Angeles, Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, and Tokyo The disadvantage of this platform to artists is that the video length is very short and do not allow recordings above 1 minute, performers have to be shrinked or adjustment to suit time, one can easily miss contents in such cases.

 

Social media marketing on TikTok is still at its intermediate stage because of its “short video recording format” it’s more of a niche for entertainment than for music promotion.

 

Facebook

 

Facebook was founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Eduardo saverin, and Chris Hughes. It is now the largest social network in the world with over three billion users.

 

People create free profiles and become users of facebook social app. unlike TikTok, users can post any video length provided its contents do not violate the policies of the platform.

 

This platform gives artists the opportunity to create conversations with fans by direct dialogue, creating a page or group where they post consistently and free. Fans of such artists express how they feel about an artist’s content thus, promoting it by either sharing or calling them up for music businesses.

 

Instagram

 

Instagram is an online photo exchange platform where people share their experiences with friends or the public. Since its creation in 2010, Instagram have become one of the most popular social networks in the world.

 

This platform help in music or any kind of content promotion by giving users the opportunity to invite business partners or fans to their window shops, promote their brands via logo photographs, pictures of a company at work, etc

 

For music or entertainment generally, artists can post pictures of themselves with captions describing an anticipated content for fans to watch out for.

 

Twitter

 

Founded in 2004, twitter is the five most popular social network. The primary aim of twitter was to send and receive short messages across the globe, this function still remains but to a more elaborated manner; business marketing.

 

Twitter marketing is the development of an online business strategy which requires content creation, publication, and distribution of your contents to customers-fans in music perspective.

 

As an artist, twitter can be used like any of the three social platforms explained above. Posting contents like music branding (via logo, adverts, or live recordings) increases artists’ fame. Consistent distribution of contents increases artists’ popularity. For instance, consistent posting of freestyle video clips online gives viewers the zeal to know you more and discover more of songs or videos, this can result to such a viewer becoming a permanent fan of yours.

 

Youtube

 

Youtube is one of the best platform for music promotion, online other social networks, users are allowed to post videos of any length freely.

 

Artists have special access premium features to help them advertise their brand by creating a Youtube channel. Viewers can subscribe your channel, like, comment and share music videos of artists thus, promoting their contents and fame simultaneously.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate approves establishment of Maritime Security Trust Fund

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund. The bill was passed after the consideration of a report by the Conference Committee on the Nigerian Maritime Security Trust Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2022. In his presentation, Chairman of the Conference Committee, Senator Danjuma Goje (APC – Gombe Central), recalled […]
News

Report: Group hands down 7-day vacation notice to Amnesty Int’l

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Conference of Nigeria Civil Society for  Peace, Human Rights and National Unity, has issued a seven-day notice to Amnesty International (AI) to pull out of the country, over what it alleged was a deliberate attempt by the global watchdog to undermine the ongoing counter-insurgency war in the North East. Specifically, the […]

Oba of Lagos
News Top Stories

Tinubu congratulates Oba of Lagos at 78

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Lagos governor and All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Osuolale Akiolu, on his 78th birthday.   He praised the royal father for his sterling leadership qualities and remarkable wisdom. Oba Akiolu turned 78 on Friday, October 29.   In a statement by his Media Office signed by […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica