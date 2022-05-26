Social Media as Purveyor of Fake News: The Obawara-Ife factor

When Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, announced some time ago that the Federal Government was tinkering with the idea on how to inject sanity into the social media space because it is out of control, Nigerians reacted spontaneously that it was a conscious attempt to stifle free speech.

But the minister responded by saying that social media at present constitutes a real danger to the unity of the country and that what goes on social media is so ridiculous which must be contained. He explained further that fake news should not be allowed to become free speech because it is capable of inflicting untold damage on our democracy, thus threatening our national unity because of its imminent danger to our survival as a nation. Lawyers and human right activists vehemently disagreed because many African governments like Uganda, Tanzania, Egypt, Ethiopia etc., have used the same tactical measure to regulate the social media in order to gag vehement and constructive criticism which they deem obnoxious to the policies of their various governments in the past.

But president, Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Chris Usiguzo reasoned that the social media activities and their modus operandi were long overdue for regulation because the activities of its actors have become something else. In an interview he granted Daily Trust, he posited that when we talk about fake news, dissemination of hate speeches they are so prevalent on social media. These people don’t have any form of regulation, once they have a smartphone you just begin to send all manner of things. Opinions differ on why this scenario places a very powerful tool for information dissemination in the hands of totally untrained and unscrupulous individuals without any regulation.

They not only destroy the apparatus of governance and its institution but also destroy private individuals. An instance is the news that went viral a few days ago, and which is being reported by several orthodox media houses that one Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti who was sentenced to 33 months in a federal prison by the United States of America district judge, Jeremy D. Kernodle is a son of Late Oba (Engineer) Layi Adereti, the Obawara of Iwara Ile-Ife, in Ife Kingdom. The 24-year-old jailed Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti who had earlier pleaded guilty on October 25, 2021 to passport fraud, and attempted bank fraud, according to court documents, he presented a false passport, and a falsely procured certified cheque when he tried to open a bank account in Flower Mound, Texas in March 2021.

This cheque was purchased by his accomplice and syndicate, who was a fraud victim that was induced into sending the same to Adereti, but falsely known as “Robinson Elijah”. The whole story paints a good picture of the prowess of the United States of America’s security network as Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti was acting as a money mule to cash the victim’s cheque. An indication to buttress that the jailed Adereti is a sophisticated and hardened criminal is the revelation that he was arrested with additional passports and bank statements bearing different names.

An elaborate investigation to determine that jailed Adereti is a master of the game revealed that he was also connected to scam related business email compromise, fraud and other government program fraud. The most pathetic of the crime activity that aroused our curiosity, and which bring to the fore the excesses of social media activities is the linkage of the Nigerian-born criminal with his picture place side by side on the internet with that of Late Oba Layi Adereti, Obawara of Iwara, Ile-Ife, Osun State, South west Nigeria .

The social media story and viral video, which was re-enacted by the orthodox media, indicate that Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti is a son of the Late Engineer Oba Layi Adereti, Obawara of Iwara Ife who died on August 13, 2018. Reacting on behalf of the family, Prince Dayo Adereti, the eldest son to late Oba Layi Adereti, who is also the current administrator of his late father’s estate, and a professional I.T engineer based in Abuja stated categorically, that the jailed Adereti, a notorious kingpin, is not in any way related to Oba Layi Adereti. His letter disclaiming the inmate in the United States prison read in part: We implore all concerned media houses to fact check stories before publishing. The good name of Late Oba (Engineer) Layi Adereti is more precious than gold to us, and has been built over years on the “Omoluabi” tenets of Yoruba land”.

Obawara’s Colleague during his lifetime, Oba Kamoru Abimbola Akinyele, an inner-temple London trained legal practitioner, who was a member of the House of Representatives during the second republic, and currently the Olu of Famia, Ile-Ife, vouched for Obawara’s integrity, and disclosed that it was because of the late Oba’s uprightness that prompted his fellow Obas to pronounce him the Chairman Ife dean of Obas during his life time. A United States attorney, Brit Featherstone while appraising the effort of the American security network noted that scams to steal money are rampant around and in every corner.

He applauded the effort of not only the United State security and judicial officers, but also bank officials. Attorney Brit Featherstone was quoted to have said: “Thanks to the keen eye of bank officials, Adereti was apprehended. Unfortunately, many of these crimes target our vulnerable elder population. It is up to all of us to share this awareness and look out for our greatest generation.”

Goke Awoyemi, Media Consultant, formerly of crime desk, Nigerian Tribune sent this piece from Ile Ife. 08039506843 (SMS only)

