Social Media Bill : CSOs attack NASS, allege lawmakers endorsing tyranny

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Wednesday, again blasted members of the 9th Senate over the controversial Social Media Bill.

While condemning the alleged moves by the lawmakers to secretly pass the bill into law despite the public outcry, they accused the lawmakers subtly endorsing tyrannical regime in Nigeria.

The group, at its press conference in Abuja, said the lawmakers are being insensitive to the feelings of Nigerians who had cried out against the bill and other anti-people policies of this present administration.

One of the leaders of the group, Rapheal Adebayo noted that the lawmakers want to hide under the COVID-19 pandemic and pass the bill into law without minding the opinions of majority of Nigerians whose freedom of speech will stifled if the bill becomes a law.

“Passing the Social Media Bill in such an underhanded manner would not only mean that the Senate is unwilling to listen to Nigerians, but also that it is willing to be an intransigent enabler of tyranny. For a fact, we know that the said bill was overwhelmingly rejected by Nigerians across all fields of endeavor during the public hearing on the bill.

“Our expectation following the public hearing on the said bill was a swift and decisive death of the bill, considering it will not only constrain citizens’ right to freedom of expression, but also assault and shrink the limitlessness of our civic spaces. The fact that the bill is still alive in the senate is enough to heighten our suspicion that there may be a sinister motive to pass the bill despite its rejection by Nigerians.

“Again, the threat of the Social Media Bill becoming law in Nigeria is made real when we remember how the incumbent government passed the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, and the Reviewed Broadcasting Code, inserting nefarious clauses and sections into both, thereby bringing universal freedoms known to democracy under conspicuous and unchallenged threat in Nigeria.”

