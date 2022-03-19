Arts & Entertainments

Social media content isn’t easy – Skit maker, B.I Benard

Fast rising Instagram skit maker, Benard Emuobosa Ichide otherwise known as B.I Benard, has revealed that being a social media content creator isn’t an easy task as it requires a lot of skills that include research, techniques, and editing.

Bernard disclosed that it is very difficult creating good contents especially when your skits have to preach or teach moral. He said: ‘‘Unique contents requires unique attention as a little mistake can destroy all efforts put together in coming out with just one content; recording skits that teaches moral needs adequate details so that the purpose of the content will not defeated.’’

Speaking further, he noted that content creation becomes tough again knowing that you have to compete with the likes of MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, Mr. Macaroni, Lasisi Elenu, and Taoma. B. I Benard is, however, gradually growing to be a force to be reckoned with in the creative industry as the Computer Science graduate is known to always bring smiles to the faces of his audience which has been evident in his works.

 

