Social media didn’t make me –Toyin Lawani

Being in the limelight looks quite glamorous but it does not come without its downsides. Many times, celebrities are targets of online trolls who have made it their mission to drag them by their ears.

Well, some celebrities also seem to be quite prepared for trolls as they also make out time to reply them. One of such stars is celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

The businesswoman recently took to her social media page to address her detractors for the umpteenth time.

Lawani penned down a lengthy note on her Instagram page where she advised her haters to take on her hustle if they feel it is easy rather than trolling her on social media.

The celebrity stylist also addressed those who feel she became famous through fetish means. Lawani said that she had never been a pauper and that she is from an influential family because her folks had a hand in Nigeria’s story.

She also said that those who believe she uses jazz should come and buy from her.

Excerpts from her caption read: “Never stop working I’m not in your set of motivational speakers, or I’m I in the group of people social media made, pls stop tagging me in rubbish stories, except you don’t know who my parents are, mobowonle ni, I’m from royalty my grandma was a king and a business mogul, commissioner and ministers where my granddads and you don’t want to even know who mom was, they were part of Nigeria’s success story, if you don’t know me or how hard I work day in day out without sleep, pls just keep mute. No need to be jealous of what you say you don’t want to be, just leave me in peace to do my work or jazz.”

Lawani told her detractors to find something doing with their life so they don’t spend all their time on blogs commenting about people.

“If you can’t work go and do your own jazz abi dem hold you not to do your own jazz? Let’s all pray that God will not let us see any reason why they won’t talk about us again o.”

