‘Social media glamour could increase suicide rate’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr. Femi Olugbile has frowned at the glamourisation of suicide in the press, particularly on social media, saying it could lead to copycat suicidal behaviour. Olugbile who was a former chief medical director at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja in Lagos, said the reportage of suicides, highlighting the methods and tools used in executing the activity could influence more of such activities by some that have harboured the intention to go on the same course.

He however noted that the media should not be on the side of populating citizens with wrong information/ attitudes which can easily get into wrong hands and be replicated resulting in preventable deaths. Alternatively, the consultant psychiatrist urged media practitioners and other social media influencers to demonstrate high sense of responsibility and sensitivity when reporting death by suicide through playing down on the method, styles, among others with a view to curb the trend.

He spoke during a webinar on suicide reporting organised by the Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN) in collaboration with the Nous Foundation Nigeria and the Retreat Healthcare. The theme of the webinar is: ‘Responsible Suicide Reporting: Role of Nigerian Journalists’. Data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows that about 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, putting suicide rate in Nigeria at 6.9 per 100,000 population per year. Olugbile who was also a former permanent secretary in the Lagos State Ministry of Health, said persons 30 years and below are more involved in suicide, adding that while suicide attempts are more common among females while completed incidents are more in males. He however affirmed that suicide is a medical condition, saying, “Stigma associated with a previous incidents might become the reason for suicidal behaviour.” The psychiatrist also noted that an existing Nigerian law treated suicide as a criminal act, and called for a paradigm shift to regard a suicide survivor as a patient and not a culprit.

He equally urged the media to present ‘suicide as an illness’ and not sensationalise stories about it. Olugbile noted that reflecting ‘suicide as an illness’ was a humane, modern and evidence- based approach to suicide reporting. The Executive and Founder, Nous Foundation Nigeria, Lade Olugbemi who spoke on ‘The Responsible Suicide Reporting (RSR): The Social And Legal Implications,’ urged the Federal Government to establish a National Suicide Prevention Strategy in order to tackle the menace of suicide in the country.

