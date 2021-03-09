Feminique

Social Media has become integral to every beauty bloggers success – Melina Taj

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

In today’s world, the use of social media has become an integral part of everyone’s life.
We often look up to social networking sites not just to interact with others but also to get a better understanding about the world around us.
Bloggers, YouTubers and Instagrammers with large following base are acting as influencers and are playing a prominent role in the marketing strategy of many companies.
As beauty is a major industry and many women want to acquire a comprehensive understanding of the use of various beauty products, the necessity for beauty influencers is on the rise.
A popularly favoured name in this field is Melina Taj, who is a well known beauty influencer and an excellent makeup expert.
The fan following speaks all about quality of content and usefulness of the content being provided by the blogger.
With a massive following of 1.4 million followers on Instagram, this Iranian beauty creates stunning and vibrant makeup looks on Instagram and Youtube.
Apart from her skills in creating diversified makeup looks, she also possesses extensive and in-depth knowledge of the products being used by her.
Dubai-based Melina Taj believes in having a close association with her followers.
Her homemade masks and detailed makeup tutorials is a major reason of her popularity.
Her close association is also visible in the large number of comments which are received on her Instagram posts.
The high level of engagement of the followers is evidence that she is quite popular among the followers.
Melina Taj is known for her bold and creative use of colours without missing the minimalistic approach i.e. using minimum products and accessories.
Her ability to provide an expert advice towards the use of home based ingredients for beauty enhancement and also in the latest cosmetics distinguishes her from other bloggers.
Her fun way of teaching through her YouTube channel “Melina Taj” is quite popular among her followers.
Through her hardwork, perseverance and dedication, she has gained numerous accolades. Being the most influential Iranian beauty influencer and expert, she became a part of the First Iranian Beauty Conference and shared her knowledge on beauty marketing with the audience.
Melina Taj is also responsible for conducting an intensive Beauty Masterclass in Istanbul, Turkey which was sponsored by prominent brands like Victoria Secret, Huda Beauty and many more.
Melina Taj is the proud recipient of the Master of Makeup Degree from the French Makeup Studio.
She is also a part of the events being organised by various established brands such as Swarovski, Nars and Bobbi Brown.
Melina Taj was always fascinated with makeup and always wanting to educate other people therefore she chose to be a beauty influencer and expert.
Being a beauty influencer is not just a lucrative career choice for Melina Taj, it is her passion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Feminique

Thinking abortion amidst Global Gag Rule

Posted on Author Nyisom Dore

Nana, 14, wakes up petrified. It is 5:30 a.m. She was supposed to be up by 4:00 a.m., but was deep asleep and did not hear her angry aunt howling for hot water to bath with. Though scared, she slowly and quietly walks into the kitchen, greeted her aunt, but the response was discomforting. “Are […]
Feminique

Govs’ wives’re not First Ladies – Okerefor-Nosike

Posted on Author STEVE UZOECHI,

Chief (Mrs.) Ann Frances Okereafor Nosike, a psychologist by profession, is the founder of Gender Support for Women Emancipation and Empowerment. In this interview with STEVE UZOECHI, she discusses the way forward for the Nigerian women and other sundry issues So, when did you join politics? I joined politics when I got married in the […]
Feminique

Marriage, a major obstacle for women in music – Aduke Gold

Posted on Author OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI

Her songs may have resonated more than her name, Aduke Gold as she is commonly called on stage. She was initially known as Aduke Penkele when she entered the scene about 18 years ago as a kid artiste, but as time passed by and things began to evolve, one of her mentors, Tope Alabi, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica