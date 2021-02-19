Arts & Entertainments

Social Media Influencer, Ambsrowan, ready to become fashion entrepreneur

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

International Social Media Influencer, Amber Rowan, popularly known as Ambsrowan, is enthusiastic about delving into the fashion business as an entrepreneur.
Aside being over the moon about being creatively successful as an influencer, the beauty, who is a cabin crew member of a popular airline, is glad that her skills have also endeared her in the heart of her fans who are also Nigerians.
Sharing some of her challenges over the years, Ambsrowan, who is from Ireland, just like other determined personal brands out there, encountered some early days challenges, she reveals how she conquered the stumbling blocks.
“Confidence to start was my biggest challenge. I have always had a fear of being accepted or caring about what others think. However, the big changes within our daily lives during 2020 has shown we are all going through difficult times making us focus more on ourselves rather than getting so involved in others’ actions.”
As a leading influencer on Instagram and social media generally, Ambsrowan, also draws resources from her repertoire of experience as a cabin crew member.
“Working for a large airline opened many doors for me in terms of life experience and networking. I have always wanted to see what else was outside of Ireland and see how others live.”
On how the brand Ambsrowan was propelled to social media prominence, she said: “My content and being able to travel round the world allowed me to differentiate and widen my networking skills.”
The latest about the blond beauty is that she is about to take the Ambsrowan brand to the next level by upgrading from a blogger to entrepreneur.
“I have something in the fashion line I am working on in the pipeline,” she hinted, noting that she spent the latter part of 2020 to “finalise plans and designs of my activewear collection I plan to launch this year.”
Ambsrowan, who declared that she has always “wanted to have my own business or product,” further claims: “My family has entrepreneurial traits; this has influenced my attitude towards the opportunities I have come across.”
Ambsrowan further unveiled the big lessons of life she had learned in the past few years.
“Life has taught me the importance of being resilient, being able to keep going especially in challenging times or situations. Secondly, I have learned to look for opportunities in any situation, and now, I know that how you react influences the outcome of any situation,” she stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift win Apple Music Awards

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Lil Baby has been named artist of the year at the second annual Apple Music Awards. The rapper, who topped the charts this year with his sophomore album “My Turn” and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit “The Bigger Picture,” was hand-selected by the streaming […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol Season 6: Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, Obi Asika unveiled as Judges

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika have been announced at the host and judges for the new season of the Nigerian Idol. Multichoice Nigeria made the announcement after the company had earlier announced the return of the fan favorite reality show after a five years break. Proceeding with plans for season 6 of the […]
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Trikytee, Ozo evicted from BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show

Posted on Author Reporter

  Edwin Usoboh After spending nine weeks in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show, Timmy Sinclair, also known as Trickytee, and fellow contestant Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu (Ozo) became the 14th and 15th housemates to be evicted from the show. The 35-year-old TrickyTee’s eviction from the ‘Lockdown’ house did not come as a surprise to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica