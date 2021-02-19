Social Media Influencer, Ambsrowan, ready to become fashion entrepreneur

International Social Media Influencer, Amber Rowan, popularly known as Ambsrowan, is enthusiastic about delving into the fashion business as an entrepreneur.

Aside being over the moon about being creatively successful as an influencer, the beauty, who is a cabin crew member of a popular airline, is glad that her skills have also endeared her in the heart of her fans who are also Nigerians.

Sharing some of her challenges over the years, Ambsrowan, who is from Ireland, just like other determined personal brands out there, encountered some early days challenges, she reveals how she conquered the stumbling blocks.

“Confidence to start was my biggest challenge. I have always had a fear of being accepted or caring about what others think. However, the big changes within our daily lives during 2020 has shown we are all going through difficult times making us focus more on ourselves rather than getting so involved in others’ actions.”

As a leading influencer on Instagram and social media generally, Ambsrowan, also draws resources from her repertoire of experience as a cabin crew member.

“Working for a large airline opened many doors for me in terms of life experience and networking. I have always wanted to see what else was outside of Ireland and see how others live.”

On how the brand Ambsrowan was propelled to social media prominence, she said: “My content and being able to travel round the world allowed me to differentiate and widen my networking skills.”

The latest about the blond beauty is that she is about to take the Ambsrowan brand to the next level by upgrading from a blogger to entrepreneur.

“I have something in the fashion line I am working on in the pipeline,” she hinted, noting that she spent the latter part of 2020 to “finalise plans and designs of my activewear collection I plan to launch this year.”

Ambsrowan, who declared that she has always “wanted to have my own business or product,” further claims: “My family has entrepreneurial traits; this has influenced my attitude towards the opportunities I have come across.”

Ambsrowan further unveiled the big lessons of life she had learned in the past few years.

“Life has taught me the importance of being resilient, being able to keep going especially in challenging times or situations. Secondly, I have learned to look for opportunities in any situation, and now, I know that how you react influences the outcome of any situation,” she stated.

