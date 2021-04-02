Arts & Entertainments

Social Media is best tool for self expression – Singer, Irish Almighty 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fast rising Nigerian artist Irish Almighty, formerly known as Irish 17; is known for his big tunes with Orezi and the recent collaboration with Oritsefemi titled ‘Jaiye’ a song produced by Pheelz.
Irish Almighty during a recent chat disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the face of music business not just in Nigeria but the world entirely and as such social media is the only pivotal tools to self expression.
Speaking further he said: “With no crowd gathering and top notch events, a lot of artistes are not really making the mind of numbers they are used to and as such entertainment awards are now held virtually due to the pandemic new rules.
“The digital business space is mostly the sole livelihood of most entertainers. The business has changed, as an artiste one needs to change his or her business strategy to stay relevant. More so not to also bore fans so that they are glued to artist work via their various social media platforms.”
Irish Almighty, who’s real name  Adesina Olamilekan, graduated from North American University, Benin where his music ambition started. Some of his other songs include ‘Jeje’, ‘Logba logba’ and ‘Iyawo mi’.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Crazeclown, fiancee Jojo expecting first child

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian social media comedian Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke also known as Craze Clown and his fiancee are expecting a baby. The medical doctor turned comedian took to his Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where he shared a video of his pregnant fiancee, Jojo. “MyWomanCrush #BestFeelingIn- TheWorld #WCW #MostBeautifulBeing #TheQueen #BlackLove,” he captioned the video. CrazeClown […]
Arts & Entertainments

Events that shaped art, culture sector in 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme and Agwu Enekwachi

What a year! A turbulent and difficult year it was at several levels – sociocultural, economic and political. It was a year the world would not forget in a hurry due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, “the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything.” It brought “a new normal to the world, and the […]
Arts & Entertainments

New lease of life for National Theatre

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigeria’s National Theatre is set for a new lease of life as the Federal Government and Central Bank of Nigeria/Bankers Committee on Sunday February 14, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Revamping and Restoration of the cultural monument. Also signed, is the contract awards for the project. The signing of the MOU and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica