Social Media is best tool for self expression – Singer, Irish Almighty 

Fast rising Nigerian artist Irish Almighty, formerly known as Irish 17; is known for his big tunes with Orezi and the recent collaboration with Oritsefemi titled ‘Jaiye’ a song produced by Pheelz.

Irish Almighty during a recent chat disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic has really changed the face of music business not just in Nigeria but the world entirely and as such social media is the only pivotal tools to self expression.

Speaking further he said: “With no crowd gathering and top notch events, a lot of artistes are not really making the mind of numbers they are used to and as such entertainment awards are now held virtually due to the pandemic new rules.

“The digital business space is mostly the sole livelihood of most entertainers. The business has changed, as an artiste one needs to change his or her business strategy to stay relevant. More so not to also bore fans so that they are glued to artist work via their various social media platforms.”

Irish Almighty, who’s real name Adesina Olamilekan, graduated from North American University, Benin where his music ambition started. Some of his other songs include ‘Jeje’, ‘Logba logba’ and ‘Iyawo mi’.

Like this: Like Loading...