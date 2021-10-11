News

Social Media is the Best Channel to Make You Music Viral: Bun ByDaway

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Digitalization and social media have paved the way for aspiring artists to showcase their talents and get discovered. This has also created a new way for music label owners, like Bun Bydaway, to scout for artists. Here are three platforms where, Bun says, music producers and artists actively connect.

1.SoundCloud

SoundCloud is one of the top websites where new artists prefer uploading their work. You can search for the artist directly or for the genre, album, song, and even podcast. SoundCloud also displays a list of trending music and here, recruiters can find good artists and bands. As this platform is extremely popular globally, a producer can also find international artists. Bun says, “SoundCloud is your go-to platform if you are looking for specific niches of music as well.”

2.ReverbNation

If you want to know where all the hip artists are, they’re probably on ReverbNation. It is a social media platform for all music lovers and a great place to discover new music. The platform allows audiences to pay artists and like and promote them. Bun Bydaway mentions, “As a producer, you can find popular artists who already have an audience base or lookout for the underdogs. This platform can also help you communicate with artists and understand them better.” ReverbNation also allows the audience to find the trending artists from their county and listen to their music.

3.Bandcamp

This platform has gained immense popularity in recent times as the pandemic-induced lockdown allowed artists to create more content. Artists can also sell their custom merch on this platform, even if they have a small group of fans. Moreover, fans can directly pay and promote the artists. The website is extremely user-friendly and even allows for website integration if it was created with Bandzoogle.
Bun Bydaway says, “Top social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are also great for discovering new artists. You can also find an artist on Twitter and dig deeper into their work on another platform.” Overall finding new talent is tough but sometimes, you can discover music that will make all your struggle worthwhile.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari salutes Egbu over appointment as UK varsity VC

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight at the appointment of Prof. Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, as Vice-Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom. According to a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, the President felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the […]
News

Sokoto collaborates with U K to develop ICT sector

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State government yesterday said it was in partnership with the United Kingdom to upgrade the standard of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector in the state to world class level. Governor Tambuwal stated when he participated in the U.K. Fund Prosperity Fund-Nigeria Project Technical e-Conference on Right of Way (RoW) in Abuja. The […]
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers N718m fraud in Petroleum Ministry

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  The Senate detected and exposed alleged financial fraud in the Ministerial Tenders Board of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, which reportedly paid N718 million to 11 corporate organisations for different services rendered without documents.   The alleged financial fraud was contained in the 2015 Auditor- General Report, which was submitted to the Senate Committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica