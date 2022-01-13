News

Social media is the new oil-Pamilerin Adegoke

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the world move with trends; top social media strategist, Pamilerin Adegoke have revealed that at the moment social media the new oil all major industry players need to tap into to create and disseminate contents to global viewings.
He said’ Social media is major especially when it come to entertainment as it pushes everything beyond borders’. With social media everyone gets to know about the happenings around the world.
For instance; one of the major advantage of social media was during the COVID-19 pandemic where major industries were shut and no physical activities held but with the advent of social media; a lot of virtually events held, entertainers did a whole lot of music push via the several social media platforms, top companies made use of this medium in advertising their products to millions of Nigerians both home and in the diaspora.
Pamilerin however citied ‘Love Wantiti’ as a typical example of a song that gained global mileage; this is a clear indication that the creative hub in Nigeria that across music, movie has gained prominence and this is all thanks to social media.
While we all know that some individual uses the platform for negative push; Pamilerin however an advices Nigerian youth especially of the need to be creative as social media is the new oil when used well for the right purpose.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigerians made religion a liability –Kukah

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Yola

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has challenged governors of the North to take decisive actions that will permanently solve the lingering religious crisis rocking the region.   Bishop Kukah stated that where the governors meet in Kaduna or in Abuja sharing tea and taking photographs without properly addressing the teething […]
News

NCDC records three new deaths as COVID-19 fatality toll hits 1,111

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths on Monday, increasing the country’s fatality toll to 1,111. With the latest figure, Nigeria recorded exactly 100 deaths within the past four weeks. As of August 28, the death toll stood at 1,011 with no new fatality recorded for that day, but […]
News

Enugu: APC, PDP chairmen emerge IPAC new sec, Pub Sec

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

TheInter-PartyAdvisory Council (IPAC), Enugu State chapter has electednewmembersof itsexecutivewiththechairmenof Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Augustine Nnamani and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Ben Nwoye emerging secretary and publicity secretary respectively.   The election became necessary following reregistration of over 70 political parties by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission(INEC).   Addressing journalists after the exercise, the new chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica