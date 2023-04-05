News

Social media marketing important for creatives, says Enilolobo

Music enthusiast and entertainment executive, Olumide Enilolobo also known as Otb plug has urged music artistes and other creatives to take social media marketing seriously.

Enilolobo said that the present industry requires artistes to adopt a social media marketing strategy to be able to reach out to target audience.

He noted that content distribution has been made easy with the existence of social media marketing where creatives can market their contents to diverse audience from the comfort of their homes.

“It’s now easier now unlike back in the days where you have to do physical distribution by moving around and being everywhere, right now you can get your music or videos across to millions of people without even stepping foot outside your house, that is the power of social media marketing”, Enilolobo said.

“If done properly with the help of professionals, your contents should be targeted at the right audience. A lot of artistes, most especially budding artistes complain of not being heard or having low engagements but going through their pages, you will realize that they just come up with content, post and leave it there expecting miracles to happen. Those who already know the basics are already getting result. You need to develop a free entry level social media marketing strategy.”

