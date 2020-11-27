Social media regulation: FG has no intention to stifle free speech – Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said the Federal Government does not have the intention stifling free speech in the country by demanding for the regulation of social media.

The aim, he stated, is to ensure that social media is used in a responsible manner by the operators.

Alhaji Mohammed at a stakeholders meeting with members of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), said fake news and disinformation are not the same as free speech.

“This government has no plan to stifle free speech, neither do we have any intention of shutting down the internet. Social media has come to stay, and those who use it responsibly have nothing to fear.

“But we cannot give the same assurance for those who weaponise social media,” the minister said.

According to him, the issue of regulating social media content is generating debate around the world, and Nigeria cannot an exception.

He regretted that the use of unverified videos, and the non-adherence to the basic tenets of journalism have combined to land an international broadcaster, CNN, in trouble.

Alhaji Mohammed stated that CNN relied heavily on videos it took from social media for its supposed exclusive investigation on the shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20.

He noted that the big lesson from CNN’s faux pas is the failure or inadequacy of Nigeria broadcast organisations to tell the true story.

The minister wondered why the local broadcast stations did take the lead in reporting the incident at Lekki.

“Why must we allow the foreign broadcast stations, some of which didn’t even have correspondents on ground, to dictate the pace, thus misleading the world?

“These are questions begging for answers and I think for BON, this must form part of their review of the coverage of the whole crisis,” he added.

BON Vice Chairman, Sir Godfrey Ohuabunwa, who called for regular interaction with the minister, said it is embarrassing that foreign media organisations have more access to information than local stations.

