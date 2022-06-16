Social media users to reach 6bn in US, Nigeria, others by 2027

Following the growth of Information and Communications Technology, it has been projected that the number of social media users would increase to six billion in United States, Nigeria, China, India and other countries in the world by the year 2027.

A report by Statista indicates that over 4.26 billion people were using social media worldwide in 2021. This means that an additional 1.8 billion users are expected to join by 2027.

Social networking is one of the most popular digital activities worldwide and it is no surprise that social networking penetration across all regions is constantly increasing.

As of January 2020, the global social media usage rate stood at 49 per cent.

This figure is anticipated to grow as lesser developed digital markets catch up with other regions when it comes to infrastructure development and the availability of cheap mobile devices.

In 2021, approximately 56 per cent of the global population were social media users.

This share is projected to increase to 74 per cent of the global population by 2026.

As of 2022, global social media audiences amounted to 4.59 billion users.

Nigeria is not lagging behind in this trend as about 33 million (15.8 per cent of Nigerians) were active social media users as of January 2021, surpassing the 32.9 million earlier projected for 2022.

In recent years, the number of social media users in Nigeria has been on the rise.

This year, social media users in the country reached roughly 34 million in total, expanding from the 18 million users recorded in 2017.

On the basis that this increasing trend keeps stable, it is expected that, by 2025, over 90 million people will use at least one social media platform in Nigeria.

In January 2021, Nigeria had 33.9 million active social media users with WhatsApp leading as the most popular platform used in the country. Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram followed as the most used social media platforms in Nigeria.

In the third quarter of 2021, WhatsApp was the most popular social media platform with users in Nigeria aged 16 to 64 years.

However, Facebook users in Nigeria significantly exceeded that of WhatsApp in 2022.

In fact, most of social media’s global growth is driven by the increasing usage of mobile devices. Mobile-first market Eastern Asia topped the global ranking of mobile social networking penetration, followed by established digital powerhouses such as the Americas and Northern Europe.

According to the research by Statista, on average, internet users spend 144 minutes per day on social media and messaging apps, an increase of more than half an hour since 2015.

Globally, Facebook is said to be the first social network to surpass one billion registered accounts as it currently boasts of 2.89 billion monthly active users, making it the most popular social network worldwide.

