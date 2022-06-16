News

Social media users to reach 6bn in US, Nigeria, others by 2027

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

Following the growth of Information and Communications Technology, it has been projected that the number of social media users would increase to six billion in United States, Nigeria, China, India and other countries in the world by the year 2027.

A report by Statista indicates that over 4.26 billion people were using social media worldwide in 2021. This means that an additional 1.8 billion users are expected to join by 2027.

Social networking is one of the most popular digital activities worldwide and it is no surprise that social networking penetration across all regions is constantly increasing.

As of January 2020, the global social media usage rate stood at 49 per cent.

This figure is anticipated to grow as lesser developed digital markets catch up with other regions when it comes to infrastructure development and the availability of cheap mobile devices.

In 2021, approximately 56 per cent of the global population were social media users.

This share is projected to increase to 74 per cent of the global population by 2026.

As of 2022, global social media audiences amounted to 4.59 billion users.

Nigeria is not lagging behind in this trend as about 33 million (15.8 per cent of Nigerians) were active social media users as of January 2021, surpassing the 32.9 million earlier projected for 2022.

In recent years, the number of social media users in Nigeria has been on the rise.

This year, social media users in the country reached roughly 34 million in total, expanding from the 18 million users recorded in 2017.

On the basis that this increasing trend keeps stable, it is expected that, by 2025, over 90 million people will use at least one social media platform in Nigeria.

In January 2021, Nigeria had 33.9 million active social media users with WhatsApp leading as the most popular platform used in the country. Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram followed as the most used social media platforms in Nigeria.

In the third quarter of 2021, WhatsApp was the most popular social media platform with users in Nigeria aged 16 to 64 years.

However, Facebook users in Nigeria significantly exceeded that of WhatsApp in 2022.

In fact, most of social media’s global growth is driven by the increasing usage of mobile devices. Mobile-first market Eastern Asia topped the global ranking of mobile social networking penetration, followed by established digital powerhouses such as the Americas and Northern Europe.

According to the research by Statista, on average, internet users spend 144 minutes per day on social media and messaging apps, an increase of more than half an hour since 2015.

Globally, Facebook is said to be the first social network to surpass one billion registered accounts as it currently boasts of 2.89 billion monthly active users, making it the most popular social network worldwide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Niger-Delta militants to FG: We’re ready to destroy oil industry

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa T

he militant groups from the nine states of the Niger Delta region known as the ‘Reformed Niger Delta Avengers’ (RNDA) has again put on red alert the multinational oil companies operating in the region on their planned resumption of hostilities in the area, warning them to evacuate their workers from rigs, platforms and manifolds.   […]
News

2023: INEC creates 4104 polling units in Adamawa

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 4,104 polling units across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State that is aimed at bringing polling units closer to voters. This development, INEC said, comprised the existing 2,609 polling units and 1,495 voting points, which were now converted into full-fledged pollingunitsmakingatotalof 4,104. Adamawa State Resident […]
News

The Significance of R&D in Bringing Out Industry-Defining Products, As Per Steel Supplements

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Research and development are cornerstones of marketing. You can’t appeal to an audience if you don’t understand what they need and how your products can cater to them. Failing to research the target market could be a fatal mistake for brands. Steel Supplements specializes in every area of sports supplementation, health, and wellness, and offers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica