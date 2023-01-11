Social Nation Africa, Mansa Musik Group partner AFRIMA

In order to stimulate Africa’s creative economy, foremost industry players Social Nation Africa, alongside Mansa Musik Group have struck a strategic partnership with the the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) ahead of its much anticipated 8th Edition aka ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal this weekend from January 12 to 15, 2023.

As part of their efforts to help bridge the gaps that prevent a rapid development of Africa’s creative industry, the pan-African organization, with its home base in Cape Verde, is supporting the AFRIMA project with key human and financial resources to help achieve its objectives. Noting that its support towards AFRIMA is in line with its operational philosophy, character and mission, Chief Executive Officer, Social Nation Africa, Samba Bathily emphasised that the combined efforts towards the 8th AFRIMA is in the interests of the entire continent.

