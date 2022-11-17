Social Workers appeal to Buhari to approve Social Work Bill to curb quackery

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment] Bill 2020.

NASoW President, Alhaji Mashood Mustapha, made this appeal during the opening of the association’s 38th Annual National Conference/Annual General Meeting on Wednesday in Calabar, Cross Rivers State.

The theme of the conference which had social workers across the federation was “Ubuntu – I am because we are: strengthening Social Solidarity and Global Connectedness”.

The Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment] Bill 2017 had earlier been passed by the National Assembly but in 2018, the president declined assent due to some grey areas.

It was, however, sent back to the National Assembly where it was reworked and passed in June 2022 and is currently awaiting the assent of the president.

Mustapha insisted that the signing of the Nigerian Council for Social Work [Establishment] Bill will help to check quackery from social work practice.

