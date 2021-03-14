Social Workers Association decries lack of rehabilitation institutions in Bayelsa

The Bayelsa State chapter of National Association of Social Workers at the weekend said the lack of rehabilitation/correctional institutions for children, lack of homes for the elderly and mentally displaced persons and lack of schools for special children in the state have posed serious challenges in tackling most of the social vices particularly among young persons in the state.

The group therefore called on the state government to consider putting these facilities in place maintaining that non passage of the Social Works Bill by the National Assembly was affecting the practice of the profession in the country.

Speaking, the Chairman of the group, James Young during an advocacy visit to members of the Federated Correspondents Chapel, of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Bayelsa State Council noted that the if the bill, which has been at the National Assembly for some time now had been passed, it would have given social works practice the legal backing and empowerment to tackle the myriad of societal ills bedeviling the nation.

The Chairman stated that the theme of this year’s celebration tagged: “I am because we are; Strengthening Social Solidarity as Global Connectedness,” underscores the fact that there must be unity and solidarity as entire world is a global village where everyone is connected to one another.

In his remarks, the Acting Chairman of the Federated Correspondents Chapel, Chris Eze, while commending the association for the visit and their contribution to society, said the chapel will continue to partner and promote the activities of the association to achieve their goals.