News

Social workers to N’Assembly: Pass our bill into law to stop quacks

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers has appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Social Workers Bill into law so as to make it more professional and wade off quacks in the job. The Lagos State branch of the association made this known yesterday during a rally celebrating the international social workers’ day, saying that they want it to be more professional like that of medical doctors, lawyers and other professional bodies in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Mrs. Tessy Ozobialu, said the rally is a global event in which people from different countries, states are commemorating the social work day and is being celebrated every March 15 with the theme: “Building a new ecosystem leaving no one behind.” We want to carry everyone along to know what social workers are all about. “We are also using the medium to call on the National Assembly to please pass the social workers bill into law so that we would be recognised as a professional and make us employable.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2021 budget: National Assembly approves N74bn for Police Trust Fund

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs has approved N74 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2021 operational budget. The executive secretary, NPTF, Alhaji Ahmad Sokoto, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after a closed door meeting with the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Police Affairs. […]
News Top Stories

INEC replaces 5,141 burnt card readers

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Yakubu: We’ll conduct hitchfree poll in Ondo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its readiness to conduct credible and hitchfree poll in the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State. Already, 5,141 burnt card readers in the fire that engulfed parts of INEC office in Ondo State have been replaced and reconfigured ahead […]
News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in Northern Cameroon 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said. The assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica