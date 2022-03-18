Social workers to N’Assembly: Pass our bill into law to stop quacks

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers has appealed to the National Assembly to pass the Social Workers Bill into law so as to make it more professional and wade off quacks in the job. The Lagos State branch of the association made this known yesterday during a rally celebrating the international social workers’ day, saying that they want it to be more professional like that of medical doctors, lawyers and other professional bodies in the country.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, Mrs. Tessy Ozobialu, said the rally is a global event in which people from different countries, states are commemorating the social work day and is being celebrated every March 15 with the theme: “Building a new ecosystem leaving no one behind.” We want to carry everyone along to know what social workers are all about. “We are also using the medium to call on the National Assembly to please pass the social workers bill into law so that we would be recognised as a professional and make us employable.

